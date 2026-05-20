Textellent Announces New AI Features to Make Business Texting Faster, Smarter, and More *Fun*

New “Emojify” and AI-assisted template creation features help businesses save time, personalize messages, and bring more personality to customer conversations.

,” making it easy to reuse for future customers while keeping it personalized.Additionally, AI analyzes the message template and suggests a relevant name to keep the templates organized and recognizable. Users can also choose whether the template should be public, allowing any user in the account to access it, or private, so it is only available to them.For teams that send similar messages, such as responses to frequently asked questions, address or parking instructions, review or referral requests, Save Message as Template removes extra steps to simplify communication across the business.“Many businesses send the same types of messages every day. This feature lets users turn a message they have already written into a reusable template without having to leave their current message thread,” said Mosier.Emojify and Save Message as Template are the latest additions to Textellent’s growing AI capabilities, joining existing tools such as AI Rewrite & Translate, based on customer feedback and requests. Textellent’s efforts to enrich its platform are ongoing to help its users and businesses save time while improving the customer experience. By embedding AI into everyday messaging features, Textellent makes it easier for teams to communicate quickly, consistently, and in a way that feels more natural.The new features are now available within the Textellent platform. Businesses can Start a Free Trial or Schedule a Demo today to see the feature in action.About TextellentTextellent is a leading SMS marketing and automation platform trusted by franchises, tax & accounting firms, and small businesses nationwide. With features like automated text campaigns, text blasts, 1-1 messaging from shared inboxes, integrations with leading CRMs, and growing AI-powered messaging tools, Textellent helps businesses convert more leads, retain customers, and scale communication effortlessly. RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Textellent announced the release of two new AI capabilities designed to enrich and simplify business communications: Emojify and Save Message as Template.These two new tools build on Textellent’s growing AI capabilities, allowing users more ways to polish, personalize, and reuse text messages within the leading business texting and automation platform.Using Emojify, users can add relevant emojis to any text message draft with just a click. This feature is super simple to use; users just draft a text, click Rewrite with AI, and select Emojify. AI reviews the text and adds emojis that fit with the message, making texts appear more natural and adding a bit of fun, while keeping the original message intent intact.“Texting should feel conversational. Emojify gives businesses a way to add warmth and personality to their messages without overthinking every word or losing their professional appearance,” said Wade Mosier, Head of Sales at Textellent.Textellent is also introducing Save Message as Template, an efficiency feature that allows users to turn a previously sent text into a reusable template directly from their messages screen. After a user sends a text, they can hover over it to save it as a template right away. Then, Textellent’s AI automatically identifies and replaces personal details from the original message with relevant placeholder values. For example, a message that begins “Hi Jeff” can automatically become “Hi

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