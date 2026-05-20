DetectaChem Announces MobileNIR: World’s Fastest, Smallest, AI-Powered Narcotics Identification Device

MobileNIR identifies narcotics, including organics like THC, CBD, mushrooms, and kratom, in 5 seconds or less.

MobileNIR is a smartphone-powered near-infrared (NIR) spectrometer designed to deliver rapid, reliable narcotics identification directly in the field.

By combining unmatched speed, AI-driven insights, and the power of our MobileDetect platform, we’re putting advanced narcotics identification into the palm of your hand.” — Travis Kisner, Chief Operating Officer

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DetectaChem today announced the release of MobileNIR , a smartphone-powered near-infrared (NIR) spectrometer designed to deliver rapid, reliable narcotics identification directly in the field. MobileNIR is now available for quotes and preorders, giving agencies early access to one of the fastest and most portable drug identification tools available.FULL SPECTRUM OF FIELD ANALYSISMobileNIR represents the latest evolution in DetectaChem’s field analysis lineup, expanding a comprehensive toolkit that now integrates near-infrared and Raman spectroscopy, trace colorimetric detection, and lateral flow assay test strips into a unified capability for rapid, on-site identification.By utilizing the existing MobileDetect software platform, MobileNIR brings a new level of speed and simplicity to frontline operations, delivering results in five seconds or less, which allows officers and investigators to make actionable decisions immediately in the field.Built for real-world use, MobileNIR enables the identification of a wide range of narcotics, including organic substances such as THC, CBD, psilocybin mushrooms, and kratom, alongside other illicit drugs such as heroin, meth, cocaine, etc.DRUG IDENTIFICATION FOR THE MODERN FIRST RESPONDERUnlike traditional field testing methods, MobileNIR utilizes non-destructive near-infrared spectroscopy to analyze substances based on their molecular composition. This allows users to safely scan materials, including powders and colored pills, without altering or consuming the sample.At the core of MobileNIR is DetectaChem’s powerful user ecosystem. The device is operated through the free MobileDetect App, trusted by agencies worldwide for automated reporting and streamlined workflows. This seamless integration ensures that users can immediately utilize MobileNIR without needing to learn a new system.AI-POWERED RESULTS THAT GO BEYOND IDENTIFICATIONMobileNIR also features advanced AI-powered analysis, providing deeper insight into substance composition. The MobileDetect App automatically generates detailed reports and enhances identification accuracy with intelligent result interpretation, helping users better understand both simple and complex samples in seconds.DESIGNED FOR THE FIELDCompact and highly portable, MobileNIR is engineered for use across a wide range of narcotics enforcement scenarios, including traffic stops, search warrants, border interdiction, corrections intake, and probation checks.“MobileNIR represents a major step forward in giving law enforcement and frontline personnel the tools they need to act quickly and confidently,” stated Travis Kisner, Chief Operating Officer at DetectaChem. “By combining unmatched speed, AI-driven insights, and the power of our MobileDetect platform, we’re putting advanced narcotics identification into the palm of your hand to make operations safer, faster, and more efficient than ever before.”NOW AVAILABLEMobileNIR is now available for quotes and preorders. Agencies interested in being among the first to utilize this cutting-edge technology should contact DetectaChem directly for more information.ABOUT DETECTACHEMDetectaChem is a global leader in portable chemical identification solutions, delivering innovative tools that empower military, law enforcement, and public security and safety professionals to detect and identify unknown substances with speed and confidence.

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