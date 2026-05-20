Met-Ed Rate Hike Threatens to Push PA Summer Electric Bills Above $200

Met-Ed serves eastern Pennsylvania, including Reading, Lebanon, York, and Pottstown. With Met-Ed raising electricity rates on June 1st, customers in the Met-Ed service area should compare plans now to lock in a lower rate before the increase hits.

Met-Ed rates are rising June 1. Lock in a fixed rate now and avoid a $200+ summer electric bill.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Summer Temperatures Could Send FirstEnergy PA Electricity Bills Over $200PAEnergyRatings.com urges Met-Ed and FirstEnergy customers currently on their utility's Price to Compare (PTC) to shop for a retail electricity provider immediately. Beginning June 1, Met-Ed's PTC rate will increase, potentially pushing the average Pennsylvania summer electric bill above $200 per month.The rate increase stems from PJM capacity auction prices set last summer, which take effect June 1. Those prices hit a maximum capped rate of $329.17 per megawatt-day, roughly 22% higher than last summer's rate. Met-Ed's PTC will climb 7.6%. For example, Reading electricity rates will surge from the current 12.965 cents per kWh to 13.951 cents per kWh. Other FirstEnergy Pennsylvania utilities will also see increases: Penelec rates will rise 12%, Penn Power 7.5%, and West Penn 10%. All new rates remain in place until December 1, 2026.Why Summer Bills Could Top $200Pennsylvania summers drive high electricity demand, particularly for air conditioning. In cities like Reading, Bethlehem, and York, pavement, concrete, and brick absorb heat during the day and release it at night, keeping neighborhoods warmer longer. For many residents in the Met-Ed service area, air conditioning has become a necessity.July 2025 ranked as the hottest month on record in Pennsylvania. Average electricity usage reached 1,084 kWh that month. By combining last year's usage data with NOAA climate information, analysts at PAEnergyRatings.com found that customers using that same amount of electricity this summer will likely see Met-Ed bills exceeding $200. That total reflects an estimated $151 in supply charges and $67 in Met-Ed distribution charges.What Customers Can Do Right NowPennsylvania customers have the right to choose their own retail electricity supplier and making that power switch now could save significantly on summer bills. PAEnergyRatings.com urges all Met-Ed PTC customers to lock in the lowest available fixed rate plan as soon as possible.Many fixed rate plans currently offer rates below Met-Ed's upcoming 14 cents per kWh. Choosing one of these plans now can protect customers from high summer cooling bills. A fixed rate plan can also shield customers from potential price increases, even when the current PTC expires on December 1.However, customers must act quickly. Waiting could mean paying significantly more all summer long.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings, adds "Once again, Pennsylvania consumers are dealing with large PJM auction price swings from their utility during a difficult economy. Fortunately, consumers can shop PA electric suppliers when their utility's price-to-compare rate isn't the best solution. These are frustrating times for working families. And that's why our mission is to help consumers find the best electricity rates and plans for their needs."Find full article here: https://www.paenergyratings.com/about-us/press/met-ed-ptc-increase-june-2026-summer-electricity-bills-skyrocket PAEnergyRatings.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###

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