IPEX Health Launches NuCalm Pet, to Help Calm Pets Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary, Massive July 4th Fireworks

Pets hate fireworks and thunder

Exclusive pet-specific configuration is designed to help dogs, cats & other mammals stay calmer during fireworks, thunderstorms, and other stressful situations

This year's 4th of July is likely to be the biggest fireworks show in history. People need to be aware of their pet's fears and stress. Many escape and run away every year. NuCalm Pet can help.” — John Orton

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPEX Health today announced the immediate availability of NuCalm Pet, an exclusive pet-specific configuration of the NuCalm experience created by IPEX Health to help dogs and cats stay calmer during fireworks and other stress-inducing situations.The launch comes as families across the country prepare for the Fourth of July and America’s 250th-anniversary celebration, which is expected to feature one of the largest fireworks displays in U.S. history. For many pet owners, fireworks season can be one of the most stressful times of year, as loud noises often cause animals to shake, pace, hide or attempt to escape.Available now at www.ipex.health/nc-pet, NuCalm Pet was developed by IPEX Health as a unique configuration of the existing NuCalm solution and is not available anywhere else. While NuCalm was originally developed for humans, published neuroscience research has identified conserved brain-wave and brain-connectivity patterns across mammalian species, reinforcing the scientific rationale for IPEX Health’s pet-specific configuration.NuCalm Pet is built around a dedicated protocol designed to help pets prepare for and better navigate fireworks events, while also supporting a calmer experience during thunderstorms, travel, grooming appointments and other stressful situations.“Every year, pet owners brace for the impact of fireworks and thunder on their animals, but this year is different,” said John Orton, CEO of IPEX Health. “As the nation moves toward America’s 250th Fourth of July celebration, the scale of the fireworks is expected to be enormous. When we tested NuCalm ourselves, we noticed our pets responded to the neuroacoustics as well . We then explored it further in specific stressful situations, including New Year’s Eve fireworks, and were amazed by what we saw. We knew we needed to launch NuCalm Pet in time to help as many animals as possible.”The launch follows anecdotal feedback from early users, including pet owners and professional groomers, who reported visible changes in pet stress levels shortly after use. Leah Garoutte of Bubble Mutts Pet Grooming in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, adds, “I didn’t believe it at first. I was working on a stressed-out dog, and as soon as the sound started, you could see him physically relaxing.”Unlike products positioned around sedation, NuCalm Pet is intended to support a calmer experience for pets through a specialized protocol tailored by IPEX Health for animal use. The launch is focused initially on consumers, with products for groomers, kennels, veterinarians, and potential commercial animal settings expected later this year.With the Fourth of July approaching, IPEX Health encourages pet owners not to wait until fireworks begin. For animals with a known history of distress during fireworks, thunderstorms, or other loud events, early preparation may help create a more manageable experience for both pets and their families.NuCalm Pet is available immediately and exclusively through IPEX Health at www.ipex.health/nc-pet. About IPEX HealthIPEX Health is a leader in innovative wellness solutions that integrate advanced science, artificial intelligence, and conglomerated technology to help individuals and organizations improve health, productivity, quality of life, and lower costs. Serving corporate, healthcare, first responders and consumer markets, IPEX combines cutting-edge tools with personalized programs to address sleep, stress, weight management, and performance optimization. For more information, visit www.ipex.health.About NuCalmNuCalm is the world’s only patented neuroscience technology clinically proven to lower stress, improve sleep, and enhance recovery without drugs. Developed by Solace Lifesciences, NuCalm uses neuroacoustic software and applied neuroscience to guide the brain into states associated with deep relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation. Trusted by elite athletes, medical professionals, military units, and high-performance executives, NuCalm has helped millions achieve better sleep and improved mental clarity. Learn more at www.nucalm.com

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