Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Rubinsky Roofing, LLC (“Rubinsky”) for scamming customers, including elderly Texans, by marketing and accepting payments for roofing work that it failed to complete.

Rubinsky is owned by Gilad Rubinsky, who is a defendant in the case. Rubinsky Roofing primarily provides services in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The company was founded in 2018. Rubinsky advertises roof repair and replacement services, which are often tied to insurance-funded storm damage claims. According to consumer complaints, after securing contracts and collecting payments—including insurance proceeds—the company delayed projects for months, provided repeated excuses, or failed to perform the work altogether. Rubinsky allegedly engaged in predatory and confusing sales practices such as repeated harassment through phone calls and text messages, high-pressure sales tactics, and misleading statements regarding the need for roofing repairs.

Some Texans paid tens of thousands of dollars for roofing services that were never completed. One consumer allegedly paid more than $24,000 for a roof replacement that was repeatedly delayed and ultimately never performed. Another reported that Rubinsky Roofing collected a $10,000 insurance check and then abandoned the project for months. One victim claims that the company imposed hidden breach-of-contract fees of around $7,500.

Investigations and reports indicate that dozens of additional consumers have experienced similar conduct, with approximately $500,000 in paid roofing work that was never completed. The Better Business Bureau reportedly revoked Rubinsky Roofing’s accreditation in January 2026 following an influx of consumer complaints. Attorney General Paxton’s legal action now seeks to hold the company accountable.

“It’s disheartening and unacceptable for a company to prey on consumers and elderly Texans through deceptive sales tactics and by taking money for work that is never completed,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I have filed this lawsuit to seek justice for the victims of this illegal scheme. I will ensure that this roofing scam does not continue. My office will work to protect Texans from fraudulent schemes that take advantage of families during times of need, including following severe storms and property damage.”

Attorney General Paxton is seeking injunctive relief to stop Rubinsky from continuing to operate this illegal roofing scheme. His lawsuit also seeks restitution for victims and civil penalties. Claims are brought under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”). To read the lawsuit, click here.