Secret Food Tours Named #1 Food & Drink Experience in the US as TripAdvisor Recognises Multiple Tours Worldwide

Secret Food Tours #1 Rated East Nashville Food Tour Tasting poutine on the Mile End Food Tour in Montreal with Secret Food Tours Baked Pork Bun in Chinatown on a Secret Food Tour

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret Food Tours received multiple top-ranked results in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice 2026 "Best of the Best – Things to Do" awards, earning recognition across the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's Nashville Food Tour in East Nashville ranked #1 for Food & Drink in the United States.The Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best" designation recognises experiences that consistently earn outstanding reviews from verified travellers. The rankings measure all exSecret Food Tours today received multiple top-ranked results in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice 2026 "Best of the Best – Things to Do" awards, earning recognition across the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's Nashville Food Tour in East Nashville ranked #1 for Food & Drink in the United States.The Travellers' Choice "Best of the Best" designation recognises experiences that consistently earn outstanding reviews from verified travellers. The rankings measure all "Things to Do" experiences together and by category: attractions, cultural & historic, family-friendly, food & drink, amusement & water parks, sailing & day cruises, nature & outdoors and water sports. The Paris Food Tours in Notre Dame & Montmartre earned a place in the Top 10% Worldwide across all categories.The full results are as follows. In the United States, the Nashville Food Tour ranked #1 for Food & Drink nationally and #23 in Top Experiences. The Charleston French Quarter Food Tour ranked #4 for Food & Drink in the US. Among the New York Food Tours , the Chinatown & Little Italy Food Tour ranked #15 in Top Experiences nationwide and #5 in Top City Experiences, while the Greenwich Village Food Tour ranked #6 in the same category. In Canada, the Montreal Mile End Food Tour ranked #3 in Top Experiences nationally. In Europe, the Paris Notre Dame & Montmartre Food Tour ranked #9 for Food & Drink across the continent, #5 in Top City Experiences in Paris, and #17 in the global Food & Drink ranking.The results span five cities across two continents and four distinct award categories. Secret Food Tours pairs local guides with curated neighbourhood food stops across more than 120 cities worldwide."These awards belong to our guides and city managers. They turn up every day with genuine passion for their neighbourhoods and a gift for making strangers feel like locals. To see cities across two continents recognised at this level is a direct reflection of the brilliant people who make Secret Food Tours what it is."— Oliver Mernick-Levene, Co-founder & Executive Director"Over 100,000 five-star reviews don't lie. Travellers are telling us and the world that what we do matters. We operate in over 120 cities now, but that trust is earned one guest at a time."— Nico Jacquart, Co-founder & CEOFull tour details and booking information are available at secretfoodtours.com. together rather than sorting by category in isolation, placing food tours alongside museums, landmarks, national parks, and other attractions. The Paris Food Tours in Notre Dame & Montmartre earned a place in the Top 10% Worldwide under this framework.The full results are as follows. In the United States, the Nashville Food Tour ranked #1 for Food & Drink nationally and #23 in Top Experiences. The Charleston French Quarter Food Tour ranked #4 for Food & Drink in the US. Among the New York Food Tours, the Chinatown & Little Italy Food Tour ranked #15 in Top Experiences nationwide and #5 in Top City Experiences, while the Greenwich Village Food Tour ranked #6 in the same category. In Canada, the Montreal Mile End Food Tour ranked #3 in Top Experiences nationally. In Europe, the Paris Notre Dame & Montmartre Food Tour ranked #9 for Food & Drink across the continent, #5 in Top City Experiences in Paris, and #17 in the global Food & Drink ranking.The results span five cities across two continents and four distinct award categories. Secret Food Tours pairs local guides with curated neighbourhood food stops across more than 120 cities worldwide."These awards belong to our guides and city managers. They turn up every day with genuine passion for their neighbourhoods and a gift for making strangers feel like locals. To see cities across two continents recognised at this level is a direct reflection of the brilliant people who make Secret Food Tours what it is."— Oliver Mernick-Levene, Co-founder & Executive Director"Over 100,000 five-star reviews don't lie. Travellers are telling us and the world that what we do matters. We operate in over 120 cities now, but that trust is earned one guest at a time."— Nico Jacquart, Co-founder & CEOAbout Secret Food ToursSecret Food Tours runs guided culinary walking tours across more than 120 cities on six continents. Founded in London in 2013 by Nicolas Jacquart and Oliver Mernick-Levene, the company offers 200+ tours and has welcomed millions of guests, with more than 100,000 five-star reviews from travellers worldwide.

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