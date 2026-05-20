Rand Paster & Nelson LLP Expands California Housing, Land Use, and Environmental Law Practice with Four Attorneys

RPN's new partners (L-R) Fred Gaines, Sherman L. Stacey, Kimberly A. Rible, and Alicia B. Bartley

Expansion reflects growing demand for legal expertise in California housing and development matters

We’re seeing increased demand for this work, and expanding our team allows us to better support clients navigating California’s rapidly changing housing and development landscape.” — Elisa Paster, Managing Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rand Paster & Nelson LLP (“RPN”) announced that attorneys Fred Gaines, Sherman L. Stacey, Kimberly A. Rible, and Alicia B. Bartley have joined the firm as partners.RPN is widely recognized for its work at the intersection of California housing, land use, and environmental law, including advancing complex housing projects through innovative use of state housing laws and defending project approvals in litigation.“As housing laws continue to evolve, projects require increasingly rigorous analysis to move forward successfully,” said Elisa Paster, Managing Partner. “We’re seeing increased demand for this work, and expanding our team allows us to better support clients navigating California’s rapidly changing housing and development landscape. Fred, Sherman, Kim, and Alicia are highly respected in this field, and we’re excited to welcome them to the firm.”Fred Gaines focuses on land use entitlements, environmental review under CEQA and NEPA, and related litigation for clients including Vons/Pavilions Stores, Sherwood Country Club, Williams Homes, The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge, and de Toledo High School. He previously served on the Calabasas City Council, including two terms as mayor.Sherman L. Stacey has conducted more than 1,500 hearings before the California Coastal Commission, including recent successful entitlement efforts for the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica and the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach. He has extensive experience navigating state and local agencies on complex development matters.Kimberly A. Rible’s practice includes land use, zoning, and environmental law, with particular experience in California Coastal Act and CEQA matters. She supports projects from initial planning through approval.Alicia B. Bartley’s practice includes litigation involving property transactions and real estate development projects, as well as real estate transactions. She represents clients across the full lifecycle of real estate matters.RPN has successfully entitled thousands of housing units across the state by leveraging laws such as the Housing Accountability Act, Builder’s Remedy, Density Bonus Law, AB 2011, and other housing streamlining provisions. The firm regularly advises clients on complex entitlement strategies, enforces state housing laws against local agencies when necessary, and defends project approvals in litigation to help ensure critical housing projects move forward across California.RPN’s attorneys and planners bring decades of experience working with local agencies, planning bodies, elected offices, and state housing policymakers, giving the firm deep insight into how housing laws and development policies are interpreted and implemented throughout California. Founding Partner Dave Rand currently serves on the California Housing Partnership Corporation Board of Directors following his appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom ###About Rand Paster & Nelson LLPRand Paster & Nelson LLP is a boutique law firm focused on land use, municipal advocacy, environmental law, and related litigation. The firm provides strategic legal counsel to clients navigating complex regulatory matters throughout California, including securing regulatory approvals for affordable housing, residential, mixed-use, industrial, and commercial projects.

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