A Step Forward Early Learning Academy Announces Grand Opening, 4-Star Rating, and Community Summerfest in Yanceyville

Welcome to A Step Forward Early Learning Academy

A Step Forward Early Learning Academy celebrates its new 4-Star Rating with a Summerfest Open House & charity fundraiser on June 6 in Yanceyville!

YANCEYVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Step Forward Early Learning Academy , formerly known as Noah’s Educational Ark, is excited to announce its official grand opening, a newly renovated facility, and the achievement of a 4-Star Rating. The Academy, owned by Tim and Kisha Word, is dedicated to providing high quality early education and care for families throughout Yanceyville and surrounding communities.The newly awarded 4-Star Rating recognizes the Academy’s unwavering commitment to excellence in early childhood education , kindergarten readiness, and continuous quality improvement. Built on the belief that early childcare should extend far beyond supervision, A Step Forward provides a safe, nurturing, and academically enriching environment. The Academy utilizes a research-based, state-approved curriculum specifically designed to prepare children socially, emotionally, and academically for kindergarten and beyond.To celebrate these major milestones, the Academy will host its First Annual A Step Forward Summerfest & Open House on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.The family-friendly event will feature:· Entertainment: Bounce houses, child-friendly games, prizes, and a live DJ.· Dining: Local food trucks.· Exploration: Guided open house tours of the newly renovated facility.In addition to celebrating the Academy's launch, the Summerfest will serve as a community fundraiser benefiting the Caswell County Parish, a local nonprofit ministry providing food, clothing, and emergency assistance to families in need. Attending families are encouraged to make a minimum $5 donation at the entrance, with proceeds going directly to the charity."At A Step Forward, community comes first," said the Academy’s ownership team. "We believe strong relationships with families create stronger futures for children, and serving together helps strengthen our entire community."Registration is open and we are accepting new families now in preparation for the upcoming 2026-27 school year. A few slots are available now and more will open as the summer progresses. Parents/guardians who are interested should begin the enrollment process now, as slots are limited and will fill quickly.For more information regarding enrollment, Summerfest details, vendor opportunities, or educational programming, please contact the academy directly using the media details below.---About A Step Forward Early Learning AcademyA Step Forward Early Learning Academy (formerly Noah’s Educational Ark) is a premier, 4-star rated early childhood education center based in Yanceyville, NC. Theacademy provides high-quality, curriculum-based learning and care designed to foster developmental growth and kindergarten readiness in a safe, modern environment.

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