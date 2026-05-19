New K-12 Study: Thousands of Teaching Hours Lost to the 'Logistics Grind'

The Minga engagement wall at the FETC 2026 Conference The Minga engagement wall at the FETC 2026 Conference

Manual paperwork and outdated systems fuel K-12 attendance hurdles, draining teaching hours and pulling leaders away from student mentorship.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research involving over 1,000 school leaders across multiple national education conferences identifies a critical tipping point in campus culture. The findings reveal that a surge in high-frequency behavioral challenges, specifically attendance and tardies, is creating a massive “Instructional Leakage” that pulls students out of the classroom and puts their academic futures at risk.The data indicate that school management is reaching an unsustainable level of complexity. Between 2025 and 2026, reports of attendance and tardy hurdles surged by nearly 25%, creating a landscape where thousands of teaching hours are lost to unmanaged student movement and manual paper-shuffling. This leakage represents more than just lost minutes; it marks a dangerous disconnect in student engagement that fractures the school community and directly jeopardizes paths to graduation.These insights were captured through a series of interactive “Engagement Walls” facilitated by Minga, a leading K-12 education technology partner. The walls served as a real-time pulse check for educators on the front lines, revealing that when high-frequency behaviors go unaddressed due to administrative burdens, students begin to "check out" permanently.“The data is clear: our schools don’t lack vision; they lack the tools to reach every student,” says Jason Richards, Minga CEO. “Administrators are stuck in a logistics grind that keeps them from addressing deeper student needs. The future of K-12 depends on shifting from reactive policing to proactive mentorship, and that requires the right digital platform to win back the classroom.”Addressing this "Instructional Leakage" is now a primary operational necessity. When staff are forced to remain reactive, constantly policing hallways and managing tardy spreadsheets, they lose the ability to be proactive mentors. This creates an environment where students drift into hallways or hide behind cell phone screens, losing their sense of belonging and accountability.The research also points to a deeply polarized technology landscape. While schools are buried in software, 77% of leaders report that their existing digital tools are underperforming or failing to foster genuine connection. This leaves many educators searching for a way to stop the leakage and turn their school culture vision into a daily reality.The Data at a Glance:- High-frequency operational challenges (attendance and tardiness) surged in priority among educators, with major reports increasing by more than 24% between 2025 and 2026.- Thousands of hours of potential teaching time are currently lost to manual hallway management and unmanaged student "drift."- 77% of school leaders report that their existing digital infrastructure is failing to provide the visibility needed to manage modern student behavior and prevent academic disengagement.- 70% of leaders are actively seeking unified platforms to replace siloed tools, aiming to restore the student connections necessary for graduation success.To stop instructional leakage and restore focus to the classroom, school leaders are invited to explore the full research findings. Visit minga.io to learn more and download the complete Behavior Brief series.ABOUT MINGAMinga is an educational partner and unified platform designed to help K-12 schools streamline their operations. Used by over 1,500 schools nationwide, Minga provides the foundation for a better school culture by protecting instructional time and fostering student belonging. For more information, visit minga.io.

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