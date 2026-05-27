2026 Nautilus Book Awards Winners Announced, Honoring Books That Inspire a Better World

Official announcement of the 2026 Nautilus Book Awards Winners, celebrating outstanding books that inspire conscious living, social impact, and a better world.

Global awards program recognizes outstanding books that promote conscious living, social impact, and meaningful change.

I do believe that through the Nautilus books, you are creating the library of knowledge that will change our world, and it is probably happening even faster than we have imagined!” — Gregg Braden

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nautilus Book Awards proudly announce the 2026 Winners, recognizing an exceptional group of books that inspire a more conscious, compassionate, and connected world.

Now in its 26th year, the Nautilus Book Awards continues to honor authors and publishers whose work advances thoughtful storytelling, personal growth, and positive social change. This year’s awards drew an extraordinary number of submissions from across the globe, reflecting a wide range of voices, perspectives, and subject matter.

Each submission represented a meaningful contribution to the literary landscape. The Nautilus Book Awards extends its sincere appreciation to all authors and publishers who participated. The depth of insight, creativity, and purpose demonstrated throughout this year’s entries made the selection process both inspiring and highly competitive.

Following a thorough and rigorous evaluation process, this year’s winners have been selected for their excellence, originality, and impact. These titles now join a distinguished community of Nautilus Award-winning books that have helped shape conversations around conscious living, sustainability, social justice, and spiritual growth.

For over two decades, the Nautilus Book Awards has been committed to recognizing books that make a difference. The program celebrates works that not only inform and engage readers but also encourage reflection, connection, and transformation.

The 2026 winners exemplify the enduring power of books to influence thought, inspire action, and contribute to a better world. Their stories and ideas resonate across cultures and communities, offering readers meaningful insights and pathways for growth.

Readers, educators, media, and literary communities are encouraged to explore and share this year’s award-winning titles. Supporting these works helps amplify the voices shaping a more thoughtful and compassionate future.

To view the full list of 2026 Nautilus Book Awards winners, visit the 2026 Nautilus Winners website.

To view the Grand Winner/Special Honors, visit the 2026 Grand Winner/Special Honors website.

To learn more, visit the Official Nautilus Book Awards website.

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