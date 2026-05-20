REVEL Realty’s AI Assistant “EVE” Gains Widespread Adoption, Transforming Real-Time Agent Support

EVE (Expert Virtual Executive) is REVEL Realty’s proprietary artificial intelligence assistant, designed to deliver instant compliance and operational support to agents. EVE features on-demand support for TRESA, RECO, and brokerage policies, giving REVEL agents instant access to information on both desktop and mobile platforms. EVE addresses complex, real-world real estate scenarios, providing immediate confirmation on uncommon inquiries, compliance standards, and evolving regulations. Connect with Ontario’s fastest-growing real estate brand on social media by following @revelrealty for behind-the-scenes culture, agent highlights, and exclusive market insights.

Proprietary AI assistant EVE delivers real-time compliance and operational support to more than 550 agents across REVEL’s Ontario-wide locations.

EVE has become an essential part of how our agents operate. It provides immediate, reliable guidance so agents can move forward with confidence.” — Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage reports strong adoption and expanding capabilities for its proprietary artificial intelligence assistant, EVE (Expert Virtual Executive), which continues to redefine how agents access information, guidance, and support across the organization.

Originally introduced in early 2025 as an internal tool to streamline access to compliance requirements and brokerage procedures, EVE has evolved into a daily operational resource relied upon by agents throughout REVEL’s network of more than 550 professionals across 45+ locations.

Designed specifically for REVEL’s internal systems and regulatory environment, EVE delivers instant responses to both routine and complex inquiries, eliminating the need for agents to search through manuals or wait for assistance. The platform addresses a wide range of topics, including compliance standards, transaction procedures, forms, clauses, policies, and uncommon scenarios that arise in real estate practice.

“EVE has become an essential part of how our agents operate,” said Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty. “It provides immediate, reliable guidance so agents can move forward with confidence, even in situations that are unfamiliar or time-sensitive.”

Unlike generic AI tools, EVE is trained on REVEL’s proprietary documentation, workflows, and policies, enabling it to provide highly relevant answers tailored to the brokerage’s specific processes and regulatory obligations. This targeted approach ensures that responses align with both internal standards and industry requirements.

Agents report that the system has significantly reduced the time spent searching for information or waiting for clarification, allowing them to focus more on client service, negotiations, and business development. For many, EVE serves as a first point of reference when questions arise, regardless of the hour.

“Speed and accuracy are critical in real estate,” said Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty. “EVE allows our agents to make informed decisions quickly while maintaining compliance and professionalism.”

As usage has increased, EVE’s capabilities have continued to expand. The system learns from patterns of interaction, enabling it to recognize common challenges, understand nuanced scenarios, and deliver increasingly precise responses. REVEL leadership views this continuous improvement as a key component of the brokerage’s long-term innovation strategy.

Beyond supporting new agents navigating early-career complexities, EVE has proven equally valuable to experienced professionals who require immediate confirmation on evolving regulations or atypical transaction details. The tool effectively complements traditional mentorship by providing on-demand guidance at any time.

The platform remains exclusive to REVEL agents, reinforcing the company’s commitment to investing in proprietary technology that directly enhances productivity, confidence, and service quality.

As the real estate industry continues to evolve, REVEL believes tools like EVE will play an increasingly important role in enabling agents to adapt quickly while maintaining high standards of professionalism and client care.

[About REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage]

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage is a fast-growing Ontario-based real estate company with more than 550 agents operating under over 45+ branch leaders. Known for its collaborative culture, global connections, innovative marketing capabilities, and agent-focused support systems, REVEL empowers real estate professionals to build scalable businesses while delivering exceptional client service.

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