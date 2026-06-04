The Internet Helped Her Lose 110 Pounds — Motherhood Made Her Question What Screens Were Doing to Childhood

Kasey Mansfield--Mother of three, children's book author, former educator, entrepreneur, and rising social media creator known for her relatable storytelling, humor, and practical approach to personal transformation Inspired by her own family, Hotchatown, Oklahoma author Kasey Mansfield created *The Day the Devices Disappeared* to remind children that some of life's greatest adventures begin when the screens are turned off. The playful rhyming story encourages imagin The Day the Devices Disappeared by Kasey Mansfield joins a growing national conversation around screen-free childhood, creativity, and helping families rediscover the value of real-world play, friendship, and adventure.

Author and Mother of Three Says the Same Online World That Helped Her Lose 110 Pounds Also Inspired Her Screen-Free Children’s Book

Social media helped transform my health, my confidence, and my life. But I also saw what constant screens were doing to my kids. Both things can be true.” — Kasey Mansfield

HOCHATOWN, OK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma author Kasey Mansfield knows firsthand that the internet can change lives for the better. Through online fitness programs, digital accountability, and social media community, Mansfield lost more than 110 pounds naturally while documenting her journey publicly for thousands of followers.But as a mother of three, she also began noticing another reality unfolding inside her home: shortened attention spans, increased device dependency, and a growing disconnect from imagination, movement, and real-world play.That tension became the inspiration behind her debut children’s book, The Day the Devices Disappeared “I’m not anti-social media,” says Mansfield. “Social media helped transform my health, my confidence, and my life. But I also saw what constant screens were doing to my kids. Both things can be true.”Written in a playful, rhyming style inspired by classic read-aloud stories, The Day the Devices Disappeared follows a group of children whose devices mysteriously vanish, forcing them back outside where they rediscover creativity, connection, and adventure.Mansfield says the book was never intended to shame parents or demonize technology, but instead to encourage balance and meaningful conversations around family connection in a screen-saturated culture.Known online for her humor, honesty, and “Do It Anyway” philosophy, Mansfield has built a growing audience by openly sharing her imperfect but transformational health journey—including working out in her living room with kids interrupting her workouts and choosing consistency over perfection.Her upcoming platform, Mind Over Fatter, will continue those conversations by challenging outdated beliefs around weight loss, self-worth, and personal responsibility.The visibility campaign surrounding Mansfield’s work is being supported by Communication Queens , a strategic thought leadership and media agency helping authors and creators amplify meaningful cultural conversations.Kimberly Spencer, CEO of Communication Queens and fellow mother of three, says, “My kids absolutely love Kasey’s book, so partnering with her to help bring more conscious, connected parenting conversations into the world felt like a no-brainer. Her message is playful, relatable, and deeply needed right now.”The Day the Devices Disappeared is currently available on Amazon.ABOUT KASEY MANSFIELDKasey Mansfield is a rising social media creator, children’s book author, and mother of three known for her relatable humor, no-BS honesty, and inspiring transformation story. After losing more than 110 pounds naturally through mindset shifts, home workouts, and what she calls “ManifestAction,” Kasey built an engaged online audience by sharing her real-life journey with authenticity, humor, and imperfect action.Her debut rhyming children’s book, The Day the Devices Disappeared, was inspired by her experience raising kids in a screen-saturated world and encourages families to rediscover imagination, outdoor play, and real-world connection. Through storytelling, motherhood, and her growing Mind Over Fatter platform, Kasey helps women stop waiting for perfect conditions and start creating meaningful change—one messy, courageous step at a time.A former educator and co-founder of Hotchatown Catering , Kasey blends lived experience, relatable storytelling, and practical encouragement to inspire women and families to reconnect with themselves, their health, and each other.ABOUT COMMUNICATION QUEENS

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