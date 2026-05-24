Luci Armstrong’s 'Christmas on Mars' Receives Telly Award Recognition

The award-winning Boom Boom Ted animated short expands internationally as the series prepares for Australia

I created Boom Boom Ted to inspire children to laugh, dream big, and fall in love with stories. Seeing the animation recognized internationally is incredibly exciting.” — Luci Armstrong

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s author and creator Luci Armstrong has received recognition from the prestigious Telly Awards for her animated short “ Boom Boom Ted : Christmas on Mars,” a whimsical holiday adventure from the growing Boom Boom Ted universe.The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from television, streaming platforms, production companies, and digital media. Past winners have included major global brands and entertainment companies, placing the Boom Boom Ted project among an internationally recognized group of creators and storytellers.Created by Luci Armstrong, the Boom Boom Ted series follows the wild inventions and hilarious adventures of Ted, a young inventor with “crazy ideas in his head,” alongside his clever sister Judy. Known for its humor, heart, and colorful animation style, the series continues to gain attention from families and children around the world.The award recognition comes as Boom Boom Ted animation prepares to expand into Australia, marking another step in the brand’s growing international reach.“I created Boom Boom Ted to inspire children to laugh, dream big, and fall in love with stories,” said Armstrong. “Seeing the animation recognized and reaching audiences internationally is incredibly exciting.”In “Christmas on Mars,” Ted accidentally launches a Christmas tree into outer space, creating a funny and heartfelt holiday mission filled with chaos, creativity, and sibling teamwork.Armstrong, a longtime interior designer turned children’s author, is also founder of the Boom Boom Ted Foundation, an initiative focused on putting engaging books into children’s hands and encouraging literacy through imaginative storytelling.For more information, visit:Instagram:Media Contact:Luci Armstrongladesigns11@yahoo.comDallas, Texas USA

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