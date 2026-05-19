Entrepreneur Aaron Richards Is Helping Independent Advisors Grow Through Kingsley Wealth Partners

My background has always been in building growth systems and connecting the right people at the right time. Kingsley Wealth Partners is the next step in that work...” — Aaron Richards

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent financial advisors often face the same challenge: finding qualified investors without wasting time on generic lead lists or outdated platforms. Aaron Richards, entrepreneur and graduate of Arizona State University and Grand Canyon University, built Kingsley Wealth Partners to solve that problem.

Drawing on years of experience in financial services and a proprietary network of investor contacts built across previous ventures, Richards created a concierge matching platform that personally verifies every investor before any introduction is made, confirming assets, timeline, risk tolerance, and readiness to engage.

“My background has always been in building growth systems and connecting the right people at the right time. Kingsley Wealth Partners is the next step in that work, helping advisors create real momentum through meaningful, verified relationships.” says Richards.

Unlike algorithm-driven platforms that prioritize volume over fit, Kingsley Wealth Partners operates on a concierge model with flexible month-to-month terms, no long-term contracts. Advisors are connected with serious investors looking for the right partnership, not cold leads from a mass survey.

With a growing national advisor network, Kingsley Wealth Partners is positioned to become the defining concierge platform for independent advisors who are serious about sustainable, relationship-driven growth.

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