Borjomi Enters the U.S. at Scale — Putting Gut Health Front and Center

Bold and crisp. For people with guts. Bubbles that don't nibble, they bite Mother nature's mineral miracle

“For People With Guts“ platform turns functional mineral water into a bold cultural statement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Borjomi , the iconic volcanic mineral water brand with more than 135 years of heritage, is accelerating its expansion in the United States — moving beyond ethnic retail into premium natural chains across New York and Los Angeles, alongside a nationwide rollout on Amazon.Long trusted by diaspora consumers, the brand is now introducing mainstream America to a new proposition: natural water and beverage range that do more than hydration — they actively support how your body feels.For U.S. consumers new to Borjomi, this is not typical bottled water. Naturally sourced from deep volcanic springs, Borjomi contains a distinctive composition of gut-healthy minerals — including naturally occurring bicarbonates — long associated with supporting digestion and gut balance.Its bold, sharp taste is not designed in a lab; it’s a direct expression of its origin and function. In a category dominated by neutrality, Borjomi brings both character and purpose.At the heart of the launch is the campaign platform: “For People With Guts.”While gut health has become one of the most talked-about wellness topics in US, most brands still avoid addressing it directly. Borjomi takes the opposite approach. With its natural credibility, the brand steps forward with a clear point of view.To make this complex story easy to digest, Borjomi translates it into culture through a hip-hop music and dance-led campaign, turning functional benefits into something energetic, entertaining, and shareable.Beyond its core mineral water, Borjomi is introducing a broader natural beverage system to the U.S. market. The portfolio includes:-Borjomi Mineral Water (Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)-Borjomi Aromati (Sparkling Natural flavored water)-Limonati by Borjomi (Sparkling 100% natural Lemonade)Each product is powered by Borjomi mineral water due to its foundation, delivering a consistent promise: 100% natural beverages with functional benefits, straight from the source.IVANE MATCHAVARIANI, CEO, IDS BORJOMI GEORGIA:“The United States is a strategically critical market for Borjomi and a natural next step in our global expansion agenda. It is the world’s largest and most influential beverage market — where consumer trends are shaped and scaled globally.The U.S. has a unique openness to innovation, particularly in functional and better-for-you beverages, making it the ideal environment for Borjomi’s proposition. Our research with Ipsos further validated this opportunity — highlighting strong consumer traction around gut health, where Borjomi naturally over-indexes, and delivering record-high Trial Index scores for our concept.” “Our ambition is not only to grow in the U.S., but to build a scalable and profitable engine that strengthens our global footprint. With our distinctive natural mineral composition and strong heritage, we are confident in our ability to establish Borjomi as a meaningful player in the evolving functional beverage space and to scale this success globally.”VAKHTANG ANTADZE, Marketing Director:“The U.S. is the ultimate stage for building a global brand. ‘For People With Guts’ is not just a campaign — it is a long-term brand platform designed to anchor Borjomi in the gut health space with clarity and cultural relevance.We see gut health as one of the most talked-about functional need states in the U.S., especially across social media, yet the category hasn’t fully connected with people in a meaningful way.Many brands either approach it in a highly clinical, technical manner or avoid it altogether. Our role was to unlock that opportunity — to democratize gut health by making it clear, relatable, and culturally engaging. Through Borjomi’s natural mineral water and beverage portfolio, we are bringing a more honest and accessible way for consumers to understand, experience, and integrate gut health into their everyday lives.”The campaign was developed and produced by Odysseus Arms , who led the full creative platform, execution, and production. The campaign slogan “For People With Guts” was created in partnership with M&C Saatchi USA Together, the work sets a new tone for the category — one that replaces polished wellness clichés with honesty, attitude, and real functional purpose.

Bold and crisp. For people with guts.

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