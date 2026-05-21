Duke Energy Ohio SSO Rate Changes June 1: Cincinnati Summer Electric Bill Outlook

Duke Energy Ohio serves southwestern Ohio counties including Cincinnati, Lebanon, and Batavia, where residential customers on the Standard Service Offer will see updated electricity rates beginning June 1, 2026.

Duke Energy Ohio's SSO rate changes June 1. Monthly electric bills could reach $188 or more for some Cincinnati households this summer.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Power Prices and Hot Weather the Reason to Shop Energy Suppliers NowCustomers of Duke Energy Ohio who rely on the Standard Service Offer will see their rate change on June 1, according to OHEnergyRatings.com. Residential customers on this default rate will see the price increase, with some summer month bills potentially reaching above $200.Driving part of the increase were higher prices from the PJM Interconnection, which manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for thirteen states, including Ohio. The organization uses annual auctions to secure enough electricity generation to meet periods of high demand. PJM faces growing pressure as older fossil fuel plants retire and many new energy projects remain delayed in the interconnection process. Strong demand from expanding data centers has added further strain on available power supplies.Prices for 2026 reflected this continuing problem when they finished 22% above the 2024 auction price of $269.92 per megawatt day. Although the 2026 auction rate could have risen above $500 per megawatt day, PJM capped it at $329.17.As a result, Duke Energy customers on the Standard Service Offer will see their Cincinnati electricity rates increase from 9.94 cents per kWh to 10.167 cents per kWh. This rate will last through May 31, 2027.Summer Cooling CostsSummertime air conditioning costs are expected to push Cincinnati electricity bills even higher. In 2025, hot afternoon temperatures and humid nights lasted for nearly 20 days across much of Ohio, making July the hottest month of the year. As temperatures climbed, average household electricity use reached 1,230 kWh for the month.By comparing EIA energy usage data with Duke Energy Ohio's new June electricity rate, analysts at OHEnergyRatings.com estimate that customers facing a similar heat wave this summer could see monthly electric bills rise to about $188. Some households may pay well above $200.As families continue dealing with higher food and fuel costs, Ohio electricity rates are becoming harder to manage. To help customers lower their energy expenses, analysts at OHEnergyRatings.com encourage Duke Energy Ohio customers to make a apples to apples comparison of Ohio electricity suppliers. Many fixed rate plans currently offer prices that are below the new Standard Service Offer rate scheduled to begin June 1.Customers who secure a fixed rate plan now may reduce the impact of higher summer electricity costs and protect themselves from future increases. Since the new rates take effect June 1, customers are encouraged to shop and compare Cincinnati electricity rates soon.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings, adds "These are frustrating times for working families. Once again, Ohio consumers must deal with large PJM auction price swings from their utility during a difficult economy. Fortunately, consumers can turn to retail providers when their utility's price-to-compare rate isn't the best solution. And that's why our mission is to help consumers find the best electricity rates and plans for their needs."Find full article here: https://www.ohenergyratings.com/about-us/press/duke-energy-ohio-rate-increase-to-push-cincinnati-summer-electric-bills-higher OHEnergyRatings.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###

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