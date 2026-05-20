GAMA-1 Joins the Goddard Contractors Association to Deepen Collaboration in Support of NASA Goddard’s Mission

Strengthening Alignment with NASA Goddard 2040

Strengthening Alignment with NASA Goddard 2040

Joining the Goddard Contractors Association is an exciting opportunity for GAMA-1 to listen, collaborate, and contribute within a community that is deeply connected to NASA Goddard’s mission.” — Gerald Stark, VP of Business Development

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAMA-1 Technologies is proud to announce its membership in the Goddard Contractors Association (GCA), strengthening the company’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and mission-focused partnership within the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) community.The GCA serves as an important forum for communication and coordination between GSFC management and the contractor community. Through this engagement, industry partners are better positioned to stay aligned with Goddard’s evolving priorities, mission requirements, and long-term vision for one of the nation’s premier space flight centers.As a Greenbelt-based technology partner, GAMA-1’s participation in the GCA comes at a pivotal time for NASA Goddard. With a workforce of more than 8,000 civil servants and contractors, GSFC is advancing its Goddard 2040 strategic vision, known as “The Spark.”GAMA-1’s technical capabilities are strongly aligned with this forward-looking vision, particularly Vector 5, which focuses on integrating government and commercial data for research availability within 24 hours of collection while fully incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning into mission models.GAMA-1’s expertise in AI-driven automation, secure cloud, and digital modernization offers direct value across several key Goddard directorates, including:• Sciences and Exploration Directorate (Code 600) -Supporting the transition of scientific questions into data-intensive mission concepts.• Flight Projects Directorate (Code 400) - Enhancing ground systems for major observatories and mission operations.• Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate (Code 500) - Providing technical infrastructure that supports advanced instrument development and mission innovation.GAMA-1 brings a distinguished record of supporting federal science missions that reflect the scale, complexity, and operational importance of GSFC’s work.As the prime contractor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service Common Cloud Framework (NCCF), GAMA-1 manages the ingestion of more than 155 terabytes of data and the dissemination of nearly a petabyte of environmental information every quarter.The company’s recent research presented at the 2026 American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting further demonstrates this expertise. GAMA-1’s work on deep learning classification models for real-time anomaly detection in satellite radiance data highlights its ability to automate quality assurance for mission-critical observations.This Research-to-Operations expertise is especially relevant as Goddard continues advancing toward Distributed Systems Mission architectures, SmallSat constellations, and increasingly data-intensive mission environments.GAMA-1’s commitment to the NASA and Goddard communities is reflected in both its current work and prior recognition. The company currently supports the NASA Headquarters Cybersecurity, Privacy Enterprise Solutions contract, demonstrating its ability to operate within the agency’s complex security, privacy, and compliance environment.In 2022, GAMA-1 was also honored with a Robert H. Goddard Award for its work on Joint Polar Satellite System STEM engagement and internal communications. This recognition reflects the company’s deep alignment with NASA’s mission to inspire the next generation of explorers while delivering meaningful technical and communications support.“Joining the Goddard Contractors Association is an exciting opportunity for GAMA-1 to listen, collaborate, and contribute within a community that is deeply connected to NASA Goddard’s mission,” said Gerald Stark, Vice President of Business Development at GAMA-1 Technologies. “Goddard’s work depends on trusted partnerships and technical excellence. We look forward to bringing GAMA-1’s strengths in secure cloud, AI, and digital transformation to the conversations that help advance Goddard’s 2040 priorities.”Through its GCA membership, GAMA-1 looks forward to deepening collaboration across the Goddard contractor community and contributing to the technologies, partnerships, and mission support capabilities that will help shape the future of space science, exploration, and discovery.

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