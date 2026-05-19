Why some doctors live longer – the clues hidden in our obituaries

In this blog, Harveian librarian Professor Anita K Simonds, supported by RCP archive manager Pamela Forde, reflects on new research published in Clinical Medicine (ClinMed) that explores life expectancy among UK physicians in the early 21st century. Drawing on the RCP’s longstanding obituary series, Inspiring Physicians , the study offers fresh insight into physicians’ longevity, wellbeing and what the profession’s history can tell us about supporting healthier, more sustainable medical careers today.

‘Death in old age is inevitable, but death before old age is not’

This observation from Sir Richard Doll remains strikingly relevant today. Doll, whose landmark research helped to establish the link between smoking and lung cancer, understood the profound impact that lifestyle, environment and prevention can have on longevity. His work – and the choices that it prompted, including his own decision to stop smoking – reshaped public health.

A new ClinMed article, Life expectancy of UK physicians in the early 21st century, turns the lens back on the medical profession itself, exploring factors associated with longevity among UK doctors. While life expectancy is widely studied across medical disciplines, the source material for this research is unusual and distinctly RCP.

The study draws on entries from the RCP’s long-running online obituary series, Inspiring Physicians (also known as Munk’s Roll). First compiled in the mid-19th century, this extraordinary record documents the lives and careers of RCP members from the college’s foundation in 1518 to the present day. It remains one of the most comprehensive biographical resources in the history of medicine.

The series was initiated by William Munk, a physician with a deep interest in medical history and a strong belief in humane end-of-life care. In 1855, just a year after becoming a fellow, Munk compiled biographical summaries covering more than 700 physicians associated with the RCP since its founding. Over the following decades, he extended the work to encompass later generations. Appointed Harveian librarian in 1857, Munk held the post until his death – and, fittingly, his own life was later recorded in the series that now bears his name.

Modern entries typically include key biographical details, career achievements and personal interests, though the depth and focus vary widely. Causes of death or long-term health conditions are sometimes included, but not consistently. Taken together, the entries are highly individual, reflecting the diverse lives and careers of physicians across generations.

The study’s findings are indicative rather than definitive, but they reinforce earlier evidence suggesting that doctors tend to live longer than the general population. One particularly intriguing association is a longer life expectancy – by an average of 3.5 years – among those whose obituaries mention gardening. The authors suggest that the mention of gardening in an obituary may act as a proxy for broader wellbeing factors, such as physical activity, time spent outdoors and a healthier work–life balance.

So what does this mean for today’s RCP members and fellows? While research focusing specifically on doctors’ health remains limited, the message is a familiar one: supporting your own wellbeing matters. Maintaining interests and activities beyond work may not only enrich day-to-day life, but also contribute to longer, healthier careers. Ultimately, the study highlights the enduring importance of the RCP’s obituary series as a resource for understanding the profession’s history – and its future.

We are always looking for contributors to write thoughtful, personal entries in Inspiring Physicians for past fellows. By volunteering to commemorate a colleague or mentor, and by capturing the full range of their professional and personal interests, you help to ensure that this unique record continues to inform and inspire generations of physicians to come.

To get involved, contact history@rcp.ac.uk.