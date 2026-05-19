Green Zen Landscapes Expands Premium Villa Landscaping Services Across Dubai and the UAE

Jennifer McShane Bary - CEO - Green Zen Landscapes Dubai Garden After Green Zen Landscapes Dubai Garden After - Madinat Hind 3 Dubai

Dubai-based landscape design company strengthens focus on luxury villa landscaping, Japanese Zen gardens,, and climate-conscious landscape design across the UAE

Luxury landscaping in Dubai must balance visual impact, climate suitability, and long-term usability. Our focus is creating outdoor spaces that continue performing beautifully over time.” — Jennifer McShane Bry

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai-based landscape design company strengthens focus on luxury villa landscaping Japanese zen gardens , low-maintenance outdoor spaces, and climate-conscious landscape design across the UAE.Green Zen Landscapes, a Dubai-based landscape design company, has announced the expansion of its premium landscaping services across Dubai and the wider UAE, with a growing focus on luxury villa landscaping, Japanese zen gardens, low-maintenance outdoor environments, and climate-conscious landscape design.The company provides landscape design, villa landscaping, commercial landscaping, garden renovation, planting, irrigation coordination, and outdoor garden transformation services tailored specifically for the UAE climate and lifestyle market.As demand grows for premium outdoor living spaces in Dubai, Green Zen Landscapes is positioning itself around highly considered landscape compositions that balance visual impact, long-term maintenance practicality, and architectural integration.“Landscaping in Dubai requires a very different approach compared to many international markets,” said Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder of Green Zen Landscapes. “The climate, irrigation demands, heat exposure, and long-term maintenance considerations all influence how successful a landscape will be over time. Our focus is on creating outdoor spaces that not only look impressive initially, but continue performing long-term in the UAE environment.”Green Zen Landscapes has seen increasing demand for:* luxury villa landscaping* modern desert landscaping* Japanese-inspired Zen gardens* low-maintenance outdoor spaces* feature olive tree compositions* premium planting design* outdoor garden renovation* architectural landscape integrationThe company’s design direction combines structured outdoor composition with climate-aware planting strategies suitable for Dubai and the UAE, including ornamental grasses, controlled planting palettes, gravel and sandstone finishes, feature trees, and simplified maintenance-focused layouts.Japanese-inspired landscaping has become an increasing focus for the company, particularly for clients seeking calmer, more restrained outdoor environments. These gardens often incorporate bamboo, sandstone boulders, gravel pathways, organic mounding, and minimalist planting arrangements designed to create balance and visual calmness within urban residential spaces.Green Zen Landscapes also provides professional garden maintenance services designed to support the long-term performance and presentation of landscaped environments across villas, hospitality spaces, and commercial properties.The launch of greenzenlandscapes.ae forms part of the company’s broader expansion into premium outdoor landscaping and landscape design services across the UAE market.About Green Zen LandscapesGreen Zen Landscapes is a Dubai-based landscape design company specializing in villa landscaping, luxury outdoor spaces, Japanese Zen gardens, low-maintenance desert landscaping, garden renovation, planting, irrigation coordination, and premium landscape design across Dubai and the UAE.Website: https://greenzenlandscapes.ae Phone / WhatsApp: +971 55 929 4515Media ContactJennifer McShane BaryGreen Zen Landscapes

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