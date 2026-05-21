IDX Insights Launches Illumyn Guardian, a Next-Generation Platform for Biblical Responsible Investing

Built to support real-world advisor and OCIO mandates, Illumyn Guardian brings deep research, customizable scoring, and modern approach to faith-based investing

Clients do not all define faith alignment in exactly the same way. We built Illumyn Guardian because we believed the industry needed software that could move beyond one-size-fits-all scoring...” — Ben McMillan, co-founder of IDX Insights

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDX Insights announces the launch of Illumyn Guardian, a new faith-based investing software platform designed to modernize how advisors and institutions screen securities, evaluate portfolios, and implement Biblical Responsible Investing (BRI) mandates. Illumyn Guardian is designed for financial advisors, wealth managers, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investment teams seeking a more modern platform for faith-based portfolio screening and analysis.

Illumyn Guardian was developed by IDX Insights as part of the firm’s software development arm to address what we believe has become a clear gap in the market: legacy faith-based screening solutions are not sufficient for the complexity, customization, and research depth that modern advisors and allocators require. For years, much of the faith-based investing software landscape has relied on relatively static scoring systems and limited research coverage. In today’s world, that model is no longer enough. Guardian was developed in part to support IDX’s own work in BRI mandates and OCIO-related workflows. That vertical integration gives the product a level of practical grounding that is often missing in standalone software solutions.

“Clients do not all define faith alignment in exactly the same way,” said Ben McMillan, co-founder of IDX Insights. “We built Illumyn Guardian because we believed the industry needed software that could move beyond one-size-fits-all scoring and support a more thoughtful, more customizable, and more research-driven process.”

At its core, the platform is designed around two key advantages. First, Illumyn Guardian provides more comprehensive research across its universe of stocks, giving advisors and investment teams a deeper foundation for screening, analysis, and portfolio decision-making. Rather than relying on a thinner legacy research model, Guardian is built to support a more complete and current understanding of company-level exposure across BRI-relevant issues.

Second, Illumyn Guardian allows advisors to customize faith-based scores across different client mandates. This is a major shift for the category. Many legacy solutions effectively force one faith score onto every client, even though real-world investors often have different convictions, priorities, and levels of sensitivity around particular issues. Guardian allows firms to configure multiple scoring approaches so advisors can better align portfolios with the distinct values of different households, clients, or model strategies.

Illumyn Guardian reflects a simple philosophy: the best financial software is often built by firms that actually use it.



About IDX Insights

IDX Insights is an investment and research platform focused on developing differentiated tools, strategies, and intellectual property across asset management, thematic research, and financial technology. Through its software development efforts, IDX Insights builds tools designed to solve real problems encountered in live investment and advisory workflows.



About Illumyn Guardian

Illumyn Guardian is the faith-based investing software development arm of IDX Insights. The platform is designed to help advisors and institutions implement Biblical Responsible Investing mandates through deeper company research, customizable faith-based scoring, and more modern portfolio screening tools.

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