Secretary Meginley Invites Veterans to Third Annual Veterans Day at the Capitol

By Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton J. Meginley, Col. (Ret.), USAF invites all veterans and veteran supporters to attend LDVA’s Third Annual Veterans Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will honor Louisiana’s veterans and give veteran service organizations the opportunity to come together in service to those who have served.

The event begins at 9 a.m. in Memorial Hall, located between the House and Senate chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol, where representatives from veteran resource organizations will man informational tables through 2 p.m. LDVA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be represented, along with both traditional and non-traditional veteran service organizations.

Parking is very limited due to the Legislature being in session. Street parking is available around the perimeter of the Capitol Park and along River Road. Paid parking garages are located on North Fifth Street for those who prefer to park and walk approximately 10 minutes to the Capitol. Attendees needing to be dropped off should use the streets running parallel to the east or west sides of the building.

For more information about Veterans Day at the Capitol, please email LDVAMedia@la.gov or call 985-768-9996.

Louisiana is home to approximately 250,000 veterans. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs serves those veterans and their families through a network of benefits counselors, state veteran homes, and state veterans cemeteries.

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