Assisting Hands Home Care in Ashburn Helps Families Understand the Cost of Home Care and Medicare Coverage

Assisting Hands Home Care Ashburn and Loudoun County Cost of Home Care in Ashburn Virginia

Assisting Hands Home Care in Ashburn explains home care costs, Medicare limits, and payment options for local seniors and families.

The best first step is to identify what type of care is needed and then explore the most appropriate payment options.” — Assisting Hands Home Care

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families searching for home care often have two major questions: how much does care cost, and will Medicare pay for it? Assisting Hands Home Care in Ashburn is helping local families better understand the difference between medical home health services and non-medical home care, so they can make informed decisions for aging loved ones.

As more seniors choose to remain at home, families are often surprised to learn that Medicare does not usually pay for long-term non-medical home care. Non-medical home care may include help with bathing, dressing, grooming, meal preparation, light housekeeping, errands, companionship, transportation, dementia support, and around-the-clock supervision.

“Many families assume Medicare will automatically cover home care, but that is not always the case,” said a spokesperson for Assisting Hands Home Care in Ashburn. “Medicare may cover certain skilled medical services at home, such as nursing or therapy, when specific requirements are met. However, ongoing personal care and companion care are usually paid for through private pay, long-term care insurance, veterans benefits, or other resources.”

Medicare may pay for home health care when it is medically necessary, ordered by a doctor, and provided by a Medicare-certified home health agency. This may include skilled nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and limited aide services when tied to skilled care.

However, Medicare generally does not pay for custodial care when that is the only care needed. Custodial care includes many of the daily support services that help seniors remain safe and comfortable at home, such as assistance with bathing, dressing, meals, mobility, and supervision.

The cost of home care can vary based on several factors, including the number of hours needed, the type of care required, the schedule, and whether care is needed part-time, full-time, overnight, or 24 hours a day. Some families may only need a few hours of support each week, while others may need daily assistance or around-the-clock care.

Assisting Hands Home Care provides personalized in-home support for seniors in Ashburn and surrounding Loudoun County communities. Services may include companion care, personal care, dementia care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation assistance, and 24-hour home care options.

“Every family’s situation is different,” the spokesperson added. “Some older adults need help a few days a week with meals and errands. Others need personal care, dementia support, or overnight supervision. The best first step is to identify what type of care is needed and then explore the most appropriate payment options.”

Families with Medicare Advantage HMOs or Medicare Supplement plans should also review their specific policy details. Medicare Supplement plans may help cover certain out-of-pocket costs for Medicare-approved services, but they usually do not create new benefits for long-term non-medical care. Some Medicare Advantage plans may offer limited in-home support benefits, but coverage depends on the specific plan, network, authorization rules, and benefit limits.

Assisting Hands Home Care Ashburn encourages families to ask important questions before starting care:

Does my loved one need medical home health care or non-medical home care?

Is the care short-term or ongoing?

Does the Medicare Advantage plan offer any in-home support benefits?

Is long-term care insurance available?

Could veterans benefits help pay for care?

How many hours of support are needed each week?

By understanding the difference between Medicare-covered home health care and private-pay non-medical home care, families can plan more confidently and avoid confusion when care is needed.

About Assisting Hands Home Care in Ashburn

Assisting Hands Home Care in Ashburn provides personalized in-home care designed to help seniors remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. Services may include companion care, personal care, dementia care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation assistance, and 24-hour home care options. Assisting Hands Home Care serves families in Ashburn and surrounding Loudoun County communities.

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