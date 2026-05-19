Symphony Of Generosity: 2026 Education Through Music Gala Raises Record Funds To Bring The Power Of Music To NYC Schools

P.S. 206 ETM Student Choir took the stage for a heart-melting performance (Photo: Juan Carlos Ariano) Honoree Jim Roppo, Chairman & CEO of Republic Records (Photo: Juan Carlos Ariano) Honoree Peter Rosenthal, Co-President of Rosenthal Capital Group (Photo: Juan Carlos Ariano) Honoree Deborah Romano, Executive Managing Director at JLL Project & Development Services (Photo: Juan Carlos Ariano) Republic Records' critically acclaimed R&B trio, FLO, delivered a sensational, exclusive performance (Photo: Juan Carlos Ariano)

"Making Minds Sing!" Gala Features Showstopping Student Performances, Exclusive Set by R&B Trio FLO, & Honors Jim Roppo, Peter Rosenthal, and Deborah Romano

Music brings a lot of essential skills in the workplace: creative collaboration, discipline, practice, creative thinking, are all vital to success in any career I think today.” — Jim Roppo, Chairman & CEO, Republic Records

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The energy inside the historic 583 Park Avenue was absolutely electric as Education Through Music (ETM) hosted its annual flagship event, the 2026 Education Through Music Gala: Making Minds Sing! Bringing together a glittering crowd of music industry heavyweights, real estate leaders, philanthropists, and passionate education advocates, the high-octane evening celebrated ETM’s milestone 35th Anniversary by raising vital funds to maintain and expand music education across 51 under-resourced New York City public schools.The room was buzzing from the start as guests were ushered to their seats by the thunderous, synchronized beats of the Mount St. Ursula Bucket Drummers. Serving as the Master of Ceremonies for the night was none other than Xavier "X" Jernigan, the AI DJ, official Voice of Spotify, and Lincoln Center’s guest curator for Hip-Hop.A MILESTONE NIGHT FOR MUSIC EDUCATIONThe gala put the true impact of ETM center stage. ETM CEO Dr. Janice Weinman marked her fourth year leading the organization by reflecting on its incredible 35-year legacy, noting that ETM provides music as a core academic subject to over 18,000 underserved K-12 students.Addressing the room, Dr. Weinman highlighted the profound developmental benefits that the program unlocks for New York City's youth when she shared, "External evaluations show an increase in our students' social and emotional development, their attendance, in their discipline and focus on learning that transfers to the other subjects they learn and therefore result in significant increases from year to year in their academic performance." She continued, "But, by far the greatest impact we have is on the independence they gain, the pride they feel, and the joy they receive from participation in learning about music."The night also featured the presentation of an official City Council proclamation recognizing ETM’s monumental contributions. Board Co-Chairs Heidi Stamas and Rob Weisstuch further emphasized the stakes, reminding attendees that ETM has provided over 8 million hours of instruction to 300,000 students since 1991.HIGH-STAKES AUCTION AND STUDENT SPOTLIGHTSThe philanthropy reached a pitch during the live auction and paddle raise led by auctioneer Pat Tulley. Bidders went head-to-head for the hottest tickets in town, including sold-out summer shows for Ariana Grande at the Barclays Center and breakout star Noah Kahan. The aggressive bidding fed directly into a massive "Fund-A-Need" paddle raise, supporting ETM's fundraising goals for the gala.However, the real heart of the night belonged to the students. Following a deeply moving ETM mission video, the P.S. 206 ETM Student Choir took the stage for a heart-melting performance that earned a roaring standing ovation. Later in the evening, introduced by board member and Fat Beats President Chris Atlas, the Mount St. Ursula Rock Band, directed by former ETM Teacher of the Year Alfredo Hernandez, blew the roof off the venue with a three-song set packed with high-octane rock energy and grit.The musical climax of the evening came courtesy of Republic Records' own critically acclaimed R&B trio, FLO, who delivered a sensational, exclusive performance that left the audience spellbound.HONORING LEADERS OF IMPACTETM presented awards to three exceptional leaders who used their platforms to champion the next generation including:Jim Roppo (Chairman & CEO, Republic Records)Introduced by Live Nation Merchandise CFO and ETM Board Member Joe Borrino, Roppo was celebrated as a defining titan of the modern streaming era. A father of five, Roppo made a monumental personal commitment to raise $500,000 for ETM through the gala—and successfully smashed his goal. Delivering the quote of the night, Roppo stated, "Music brings a lot of essential skills in the workplace: creative collaboration, discipline, practice, creative thinking, are all vital to success in any career I think today. And this program helps build those skills for young people at an early developmental age that's critical to their future success. Many children in New York public schools do not have access to music education, and the work of Education Through Music is vital to providing the resources in the classroom to bring that opportunity to hundreds or thousands of children across New York City schools.”Peter Rosenthal (Co-President, Rosenthal Capital Group)Introduced by Heidi Stama, Rosenthal, who leads the largest private lending firm in the US, was recognized for his unwavering commitment to New York youth. Rosenthal shared a heartwarming anecdote about visiting a P.S. 206 classroom: “One particularly observant young girl in the class that day turned to me and commented, ‘You’re not normally a soprano, are you?’ Well, I may not be able to sing, but I can spot a worthy cause when I see one, and I am truly honored to be recognized tonight by Education Through Music." He continued, “Every child deserves that same chance to discover their own creativity, confidence, and voice through music, regardless of their circumstances. This is the opportunity that ETM provides.”Deborah Romano (Executive Managing Director, JLL Project & Development Services)Introduced by ETM Board Member Gabe Hernandez (Principal & Co-Founder of Design Republic), Romano, who is also a certified boat captain, was praised for navigating complex real estate landscapes with calm and resilience.“Education Through Music does important work connecting young people with arts education and the creative skills that stay with them throughout their lives. At JLL, we believe strong communities are built through institutions that invest in the next generation. Organizations like Education Through Music play a vital role in that foundation. The skills students gain through music education including discipline, collaboration, creative problem-solving, extend far beyond the classroom. They're the same qualities we value in building successful careers and contributing members of our communities. I had the opportunity to visit one of the classrooms, and that experience was invaluable. Seeing the program in action brings the mission to life in a way nothing else can," Romano noted in her acceptance speech.REACHED GOALS AND BRIGHTER FUTURESAs the evening concluded, Emcee Xavier "X" Jernigan returned to the stage to deliver the final, thrilling announcement: the gala had officially surpassed its financial goals. Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the attendees, honorees, and corporate sponsors, ETM will be able to expand its footprint, putting instruments, teachers, and life-changing music programs into even more schools across New York City.ABOUT EDUCATION THROUGH MUSICEducation Through Music (ETM) partners with under-resourced schools to provide comprehensive, sustainable music education as a core subject for all students. By training music educators, providing high-quality curricula, and integrating music into the school culture, ETM enhances students' academic performance and social-emotional development.

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