New Leadership Addition Strengthens Brothers International’s Position in Oils & Essences

Paul Stott, Commercial Sales Manager, Oils & Essences at Food Partners a division of Brothers International

Supplier-Side Citrus Expert Paul Stott Joins Brothers International

As customer demand continues to evolve, we remain focused on strengthening our role in the global fruit ingredient supply chain in meaningful and relevant ways.” — Travis Betters, President/CEO of Brothers International

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brothers International Food Holdings , LLC is strengthening its position in the global oils and essences market with the appointment of industry veteran Paul Stott to a newly created role supporting the company’s expanding Oils & Essences capabilities. This addition reflects Brothers International’s continued investment in strategic ingredient expertise, global sourcing capabilities, and customer-focused innovation.As demand continues to grow for clean, natural and authentic flavor ingredients, oils and essences are increasingly important across a wide range of applications, including beverages, confectionery, snack foods, baked goods, sauces, dressings and condiments to name a few. By expanding its capabilities in this area, Brothers International is strengthening its category expertise, supply chain insight, and strategic ability to navigate the increasingly complex global citrus and oils market.Paul brings more than two decades of experience across citrus, oils and flavor ingredients, with deep expertise in procurement, category management, commercial strategy and global supply chain collaboration. Most recently, he served as Chief Procurement Officer at Misitano & Stracuzzi S.p.A., a globally recognized citrus ingredient supplier, where he supported international operations across Europe and the United States.“Paul’s supplier-side experience and extensive expertise in citrus oils and ingredients make him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Webb Tanner, VP Food Partners Division at Brothers International. “His commercial insight, strategic mindset, and category expertise will strengthen our ability to support customers while continuing to grow our business globally.”Known for his commercially focused and collaborative approach, Paul has built a reputation for combining strategic thinking with hands-on execution. “It’s great to join Brothers International at such an exciting time for the category,” said Stott. “Brothers has a strong reputation, talented people, and a clear vision for growth. I look forward to helping build on that momentum while supporting customers and supplier partners across the industry.”The creation of this new role underscores Brothers International’s commitment to expanding its expertise and capabilities in oils, essences, and citrus-derived ingredients while continuing to provide customers with reliable sourcing, market intelligence, and value-driven solutions.“Expanding our Oils & Essences capabilities is another important step in advancing our mission to be the fruit ingredient partner of choice,” said Travis Betters, President/CEO of Brothers International. “As customer demand continues to evolve, we remain focused on strengthening our role in the global fruit ingredient supply chain in meaningful and relevant ways. Paul’s experience and industry knowledge make him an outstanding addition to our team as we continue building on that commitment.”Brothers International Food Holdings, LLCBrothers International Food Holdings, LLC., headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a leading global provider of natural fruit ingredients and products for the food and beverage industry. The ingredient division of Brothers International includes Brothers Ingredients, Dennick FruitSource, Hosh International, and Food Partners which are full-service direct importers, distributors, and suppliers of bulk packaged fruit ingredients. Brothers International is also the parent company of Brothers All Natural , a business comprised of leading branded and private label freeze-dried fruit snacks. Both branded and private label products can be found at retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.brothersinternational.com

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