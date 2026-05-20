Appraisal Institute Supports Expected House Passage of Key Appraisal Provisions in 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

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The Appraisal Institute expressed support for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a bipartisan housing package modernizing federal housing programs.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Appraisal Institute, the leading professional association of real estate appraisers, today expressed strong support for expected House passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a bipartisan housing package focused on expanding housing supply, improving affordability, and modernizing federal housing programs.The legislation includes two major appraisal-related measures strongly supported by the Appraisal Institute: the Appraisal Modernization Act and the Appraisal Industry Improvement Act.“We appreciate Chairman Hill and Ranking Member Waters’ efforts in moving this important housing legislation one step closer to the President’s desk for his signature,” said Scott DiBiasio, Director of Government Affairs for the Appraisal Institute. “These appraisal provisions reflect a thoughtful and balanced approach to modernization that strengthens consumer protections, supports workforce development, and preserves confidence in the valuation process.”The Appraisal Modernization Act establishes new federal requirements for reconsideration of value (ROV) processes, creating clearer and more consistent pathways for consumers to request a review of an appraisal when appropriate. Under the legislation, FHA, FHFA, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Veterans Affairs would each be required to implement and maintain agency-specific ROV guidelines.The Appraisal Industry Improvement Act focuses on workforce development and professional access reforms intended to strengthen the appraisal profession.Key provisions of the legislation include:Restoring eligibility for qualified state-licensed appraisers with fundamental training to perform FHA-insured mortgage assignmentsExpanding appraisal education and workforce development through new Appraisal Subcommittee grant authorityAuthorizing grants for education, training, and related initiatives designed to strengthen the appraiser pipeline“This legislation represents meaningful progress for both consumers and the valuation profession,” DiBiasio added. “A strong, independent appraisal profession remains essential to maintaining confidence in the housing finance system, and these provisions help support the next generation of appraisers while improving transparency and consistency for the public.”“As policymakers continue examining housing affordability and mortgage access challenges, it is critical that modernization efforts remain grounded in sound risk management principles and maintain public trust in the valuation process,” DiBiasio said.“The Appraisal Institute looks forward to working with federal agencies and other stakeholders during implementation to help ensure these reforms are carried out in a manner that promotes consistency, consumer protection, and confidence in the housing finance system,” he added.The Appraisal Institute also thanked congressional leaders and staff from both parties for their engagement throughout the legislative process.For more information about the Appraisal Institute’s advocacy efforts, visit www.appraisalinstitute.org/advocacy

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