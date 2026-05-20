TheAnswerPage.com Launches New CME/CE Essential Course on Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome

Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome TheAnswerPage.com

New 2-credit Continuing Medical Education (CME/CE) course helps clinicians recognize, diagnose, and manage two common complications associated with cannabis use

As cannabis use becomes integrated into healthcare, clinicians need guidance on recognizing & managing cannabis-related complications such as Cannabis Use Disorder & Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome.” — Stephen B. Corn, MD, Founder of TheAnswerPage.com.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheAnswerPage.com, a nationally recognized and multi-award-winning provider of continuing medical education, today announced the launch of its new multi-accredited 2-credit CME/CE course, "Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome."

As cannabis use continues to expand across the United States, driven by evolving state laws, increasing patient acceptance, and the recent federal rescheduling of medical cannabis, clinicians across virtually every specialty are increasingly encountering patients affected by cannabis use, including those presenting with Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS).

TheAnswerPage.com’s new course was developed to help clinicians better understand, recognize, and manage these increasingly relevant conditions through practical, evidence-based education grounded in real-world patient care.

“As cannabis use becomes increasingly integrated into mainstream healthcare, clinicians need practical guidance not only on potential therapeutic applications, but also on recognizing and managing important cannabis-related complications such as Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome,” said Stephen B. Corn, MD, Founder of TheAnswerPage.com. “These are conditions clinicians across multiple specialties are now encountering in real-world practice.”

A Practical Course for Today’s Clinical Environment:

Designed for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals, the course focuses on practical clinical application and patient-centered care.

Key topics include:

• Diagnostic criteria and clinical presentation of Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD)

• Tolerance, cannabis withdrawal, craving, and impaired control of cannabis use

• Recognition and management of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS)

• Treatment strategies and relapse prevention approaches

• Case-based clinical scenarios designed to reinforce key concepts

• Communication strategies for discussing cannabis use with patients

The course emphasizes balanced, evidence-based education and is intended for clinicians across all specialties who care for patients affected by cannabis use.

Responding to Evolving Clinical and Educational Needs:

Healthcare organizations, State Departments of Health, and clinicians nationwide are increasingly recognizing the need for cannabis-related education that extends beyond cannabinoid pharmacology and therapeutic use alone.

“I regularly work with State Departments of Health and healthcare organizations across the country and have seen a growing interest in helping clinicians better understand Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome,” said Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD, Editor-in-Chief of TheAnswerPage.com and author of the course. “Clinicians are looking for practical, clinically relevant guidance that reflects what they are seeing in everyday practice. This course was developed specifically with those evolving educational and clinical needs in mind.”

This new course on Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome complements TheAnswerPage.com’s recently launched 4-credit CME/CE course, "Cannabis and Cannabinoids in Clinical Practice" and its 6-credit educational bundle, "Cannabis Medicine: A Comprehensive Clinical Guide."

Availability

The Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome CME/CE course is now available at:

https://www.theanswerpage.com/courses/

About TheAnswerPage.com

Established in 1998, TheAnswerPage.com is a multi-award-winning provider of accredited continuing medical education (CME/CE) for healthcare professionals. The company develops clinically relevant, evidence-based educational programs designed to improve decision-making and patient care. It works with Departments of Health, medical associations, hospital systems, and healthcare organizations to help meet evolving educational needs.

For more than a decade, TheAnswerPage.com has been a leader in cannabis-related clinician education and has developed required or state-aligned educational programs for healthcare professionals in multiple jurisdictions across the United States.

Leadership of TheAnswerPage.com:

Stephen B. Corn, MD is Founder of TheAnswerPage.com and an internationally recognized physician educator in cannabis medicine, pain medicine, and opioid prescribing.

Dr. Corn is a board-certified physician specializing in anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine, and has served for over 25 years at Harvard Medical School-affiliated teaching hospitals in Boston, Massachusetts, and as associate Professor of Harvard Medical School. Dr. Corn is an award-winning inventor, holding over 30 United States and international patents focused on patient safety and medical education. His expertise in medical devices and intellectual property resulted in him being appointed as the inaugural “Director of Clinical Innovation” at two Harvard Medical School-affiliated institutions.

Dr. Corn is the recipient of numerous awards and honors and was named “Medical Professional of the Year” by Americans for Safe Access and “Champion in Health Care” by the Boston Business Journal and has been featured on Sirius XM Radio and CBS News. In 2017, he and Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD received the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines Special Award for major contributions to the reintroduction of cannabis as medicine.

Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD is a board-certified anesthesiologist, physician educator, and Editor-in-Chief of TheAnswerPage.com. A graduate of Duke University School of Engineering and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, she completed residency and fellowship training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. She practiced clinical anesthesiology for nearly a decade and has served as Editor-in-Chief since 2007. Dr. Fisher-Corn has overseen the development of more than 200 accredited CME/CE programs and has authored numerous nationally recognized courses on the endocannabinoid system and the therapeutic use of cannabinoids, including required or state-aligned educational programs in multiple U.S. jurisdictions. She has received national and international awards for her work in medical education.

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