Pharos Named a Leader in Quocirca’s 2026 ACT Print Industry Ecosystem Leadership Report

Credit: Quocirca

WEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharos Systems International , a leader in PrintOps, today announced it has been named a Leader in Quocirca’s 2026 ACT Print Industry Ecosystem Leadership Report , which evaluates how print industry vendors are navigating the shift to a software-defined, cloud-driven, and ecosystem-centric future.Quocirca’s ACT framework, focused on Automation and AI, Cloud, and Technology Ecosystems, evaluates how vendors are adapting to a services-led, software-defined, ecosystem-driven market and recognizes organizations that are successfully transforming print into a strategic, integrated element of enterprise IT.“Pharos demonstrates a clear vision for helping enterprises modernize print operations through a secure, cloud-native approach that aligns with broader digital transformation initiatives,” said Louella Fernandes, CEO of Quocirca.Advancing the Future of PrintOpsPharos’ recognition as a Leader reflects its ability to help enterprises modernize print at scale, replacing legacy systems with a unified, cloud-native approach that delivers centralized control, stronger security, and improved user experiences across hybrid environments and broader digital workplace environments.“Being recognized by Quocirca as a Leader validates our vision for PrintOps,” said CEO Josh Orum. “Enterprises are rethinking print as part of their broader digital ecosystem, and we’re helping them modernize with secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud solutions that deliver measurable outcomes.”Delivering Measurable Business OutcomesPharos Cloud is designed to help organizations achieve:- Reduced operational costs and infrastructure complexity- Lower security risk through Zero Trust-aligned architecture- Improved compliance and governance- Enhanced employee experiences across hybrid workplaces- Measurable sustainability impact through reduced waste and optimized device usage“Organizations are increasingly looking for measurable operational, security, and sustainability outcomes from their print infrastructure,” said Fernandes. “Pharos’ continued investment in analytics, automation, and cloud-native PrintOps positions it well to support those evolving enterprise requirements.”Innovation Across AI, Cloud, and EcosystemsPharos continues to invest in enterprise-grade capabilities aligned with the ACT framework, including:- Automation and AI: AI-driven analytics that transform print telemetry into predictive insights and actionable recommendations, enabling proactive and automated print operations.- Cloud: A resilient, cloud-native architecture engineered for global scale, high availability, and continuous innovation, supporting both hybrid and full cloud deployments.- Technology Ecosystems: An API-first architecture enables integrations across key enterprise platforms such as IT service management systems, while strategic partnerships with cloud providers like Microsoft and AWS underpin global scalability, resilience, and continuous delivery.The ACT framework reflects growing enterprise demand for secure, intelligent, and cloud-aligned infrastructure that supports broader digitization, automation, and workplace transformation initiatives.About PharosPharos Systems International is the leader in PrintOps, the integrated, user-centric, and cloud-native approach to managing printing and the infrastructure and operations behind it. Pharos’ modern print management software empowers enterprises to reduce costs, strengthen security, and support today’s hybrid workforce with simple, reliable, and scalable printing solutions. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including many of the world’s largest Fortune 500 companies, Pharos has helped eliminate print servers, cut millions in print-related spend, and accelerate the transition to cloud-based infrastructure. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has been delivering innovative print management solutions and measurable ROI since 1992. For more information, visit www.pharos.com About QuocircaQuocirca is a global market insight and research firm providing strategic market analysis and intelligence to print industry business and technology leaders. Quocirca specializes in analyzing the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace. Since 2006, Quocirca has played an influential role in advising clients on major shifts in the market, providing industry-first research across critical topics, including Managed Print Services, Cloud Printing, Sustainability, Print Security, AI, and Technology Ecosystem Leadership. Our consulting and research are at the forefront of the rapidly evolving print services and solutions market, trusted by clients seeking new strategies to address disruptive technologies.

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