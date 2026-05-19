Futstrikers Club Launches Annual Membership for Youth Soccer Families

Futstrikers Club members get 25% off the 2026 Futstrikers match ball lineup including the FIFA Basic and NFHS-approved Tekno24 and Sonic24 models — with free shipping on every order.

Futstrikers Club evolves from monthly subscription to a $19.99/year membership with 25% off all match balls, free shipping, and automatic member pricing.

Parents wanted the discount, the free shipping, and the peace of mind of knowing match-quality gear was one click away when the moment came.” — Kellen Tallada, Co-Founder & CEO, Futstrikers, Inc.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futstrikers, Inc. , the company behind the Futstrikers performance soccer ball brand, today announced that Futstrikers Club — its direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform at futstrikersclub.com — has relaunched as an annual membership. For $19.99 per year, members receive 25% off all match balls, free shipping on every order, and automatic member pricing the moment they log in.The move replaces the previous monthly subscription model with a simpler, always-on membership designed around how competitive youth soccer families actually shop — not on a calendar, but on the rhythm of the season.Built for How Families Actually BuyWhen Futstrikers Club launched America’s first soccer ball subscription in February 2025, the goal was simple: put match-quality balls in the hands of competitive youth players without the markup or the hassle. What the company heard from the first wave of club families and academy directors was just as simple — they wanted the value of a subscription without the rigidity of a recurring shipment.“Parents told us exactly what they needed,” said Kellen Tallada, Co-Founder and CEO of Futstrikers, Inc. “They didn’t want to predict when they’d need a new ball six months in advance. They wanted the discount, the free shipping, and the peace of mind of knowing match-quality gear was one click away when the moment came. An annual membership gives them all of that — without asking them to guess the future.”What Membership UnlocksFutstrikers Club membership includes 25% off every match ball across the Futstrikers lineup — including the 2026 Tekno24 and 2026 Sonic24 models , both FIFA Basic and NFHS Authenticating Mark Program approved, and the Sonic24 Thermal “Emperor” flagship — plus free shipping on every order with no minimum threshold, automatic member pricing the moment a member logs in, and early access to new releases and limited drops. For a typical club family buying two match balls a season, the membership pays for itself on the first order.Built for the Full Catalog“Membership is the right architecture for what we’re building,” said Hamayun Babar, COO and Co-Founder of Futstrikers, Inc. “Our product line has grown beyond a single ball. A membership lets families benefit across the entire lineup, not just one SKU on a recurring ship cycle. It’s how we scale a catalog, and it’s how we earn lifetime relationships with competitive families.”Honoring the Founding MembersMembers who joined Futstrikers Club during the subscription era will retain their grandfathered lifetime member benefits, including 25% off all match balls and free shipping for life. The company emphasized that these early supporters helped define the program and will never be asked to re-enroll.Scaling Into the 2026 FIFA World Cup MomentThe relaunch arrives as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with youth participation accelerating nationwide. The Futstrikers mission has remained consistent from its Phoenix garage origins in early 2025: deliver certified, match-quality equipment to the next generation of American players, without the markup or the hassle. The membership model is the next step in scaling that mission.AvailabilityFutstrikers Club annual memberships are available now at futstrikersclub.com. Existing subscribers have been automatically transitioned to grandfathered lifetime membership status.About Futstrikers, Inc.Futstrikers, Inc. is a youth performance sports company building certified match balls and direct-to-consumer innovation for competitive soccer players. The company operates the Futstrikers brand and Futstrikers Club, its membership-based ecommerce platform. The 2026 Tekno24 and Sonic24 match balls are FIFA Basic certified under the FIFA Quality Programme and approved under the NFHS Authenticating Mark Program for U.S. high school play.

Introducing Futstrikers Youth Match Balls

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