Mitchell Moving & Storage

With 60 years of service and thousands of satisfied customers, Mitchell Moving & Storage is officially Seattle's top choice for stress-free moves.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitchell Moving and Storage Company has been recognized with a Customer Choice Award naming the firm among the highest-rated local and international movers serving the Seattle area. The recognition reflects sustained positive customer feedback, service reliability, and performance across local, interstate, and global relocations. With more than six decades of experience, Mitchell Moving and Storage has become a trusted option for households and businesses seeking seattle wa movers capable of handling simple apartment moves as well as complex, multi-phase commercial relocations. The award highlights consistent customer satisfaction with the company’s structured moving process, from pre-move planning and professional packing to delivery, setup, and post-move follow-up. Recent customer reviews cited in the award process noted crews’ punctuality, careful handling of belongings, and clear communication at every stage of a move.Clients also emphasized the company’s transparent estimates and on-time performance, factors that have contributed to Mitchell Moving and Storage’s reputation as a leading seattle local moving company . In addition to serving the broader Seattle metropolitan area and communities across King County, Mitchell Moving and Storage operates as an Atlas Van Lines agent, supporting long-distance and global relocations. The company’s international division has grown steadily in recent years, positioning Mitchell among the most relied-upon international movers in seattle wa for customers relocating overseas for work, education, or family reasons. The Customer Choice Award also recognized Mitchell’s emphasis on safety and protection of belongings, including its use of high-quality packing materials, careful loading and unloading practices, and climate-controlled storage options. Longtime clients and new customers alike cited the professionalism and positive attitude of highly trained Moving Specialists, noting a strong work ethic and willingness to go beyond basic service expectations. The company’s leadership attributes this latest recognition to a sustained focus on reliability, integrity in pricing, and tailored customer care. By combining detailed planning with responsive support during and after each move, Mitchell Moving and Storage continues to strengthen its position as a top-rated moving provider for both residential and commercial customers throughout the Seattle region and beyond.About Mitchell Moving and Storage Company:Mitchell Moving and Storage is a long-established moving company based in Seattle, Washington, with more than 60 years of experience serving residential and commercial customers. Operating from Southcenter Parkway, the company supports relocations throughout the Seattle metropolitan area, across Washington state, interstate, and internationally as an Atlas Van Lines agent. Mitchell’s operations follow a systematic, step-by-step process that includes planning and consultation, professional packing and handling, delivery and setup, and post-move follow-up. This approach is designed to provide organized, low-stress relocations tailored to each customer’s needs. Core values include reliability, integrity through honest and upfront pricing, and a strong emphasis on customer care and communication. The company prioritizes safety and protection of belongings through high-quality packing materials, careful handling practices, and climate-controlled storage solutions. Reviews consistently highlight crews’ professionalism, friendliness, positive attitude, and willingness to go above and beyond. Branded as the “#1 Moving Company in Seattle, WA,” Mitchell Moving and Storage focuses on trust, experience, and consistently high service standards for local, long-distance, and international moves.

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