SynergySuite Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards for Restaurant AI Innovation

SynergySuite Awarded 3 Gold Stevies

Winning across three categories at the 2026 American Business Awards, SynergySuite becomes the most decorated restaurant technology company of the year.

Strong product-market fit in a low-margin industry with clear ROI (2–8% savings). High retention (98%+) validates value. Differentiation through operator-first insight is compelling” — 2026 American Business Awards Judge

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynergySuite has been awarded three Gold StevieAwards at The 24th Annual American Business Awards, sweeping three distinct categories: Hospitality Operations, AI Product Development, and Restaurant Profitability. For a restaurant technology platform, achieving this breadth of recognition in a single year is exceptionally rare. While winning a single Gold Stevie is a significant milestone, securing three across entirely separate judging panels is a definitive statement on SynergySuite’s comprehensive market leadership.Each award underscores a critical shift in the food and beverage landscape: the era of manual guesswork is over. The multi-unit operators dominating the market today are those replacing gut-instinct decisions with intelligent systems that see, learn, and optimize across every location in real time. SynergySuite was architected precisely for this modern operational reality.Operational Excellence Across the EnterpriseOut of more than 3,700 nominations evaluated by 230 global professionals, SynergySuite’s wins span the entire functional ecosystem of modern multi-unit brands:- Transforming Hospitality Operations (Gold Stevie Winner - Hospitality):This category recognizes technology that fundamentally evolves how venues run day-to-day. For SynergySuite, this award reflects its direct impact on the back-of-house: eliminating manual workflows, preventing month-end financial surprises, and creating predictable, data-driven daily routines and checklists for store managers."SynergySuite sets a new standard in hospitality technology with exceptional retention, measurable cost savings, and global expansion. Its AI innovations, operational simplicity, and customer-centric approach drive tangible impact..." – 2026 American Business Awards Judge- Engineering the Future of Restaurant AI (Gold Stevie Winner - Best AI-Powered Product):Competing against technology solutions from every major industry, SynergySuite secured Gold for its intelligent architecture. Rather than layering generic AI onto an outdated legacy system, SynergySuite built its predictive forecasting, dynamic ordering, and automated labor scheduling into the core platform from day one. This allows enterprise franchise networks to move past static reporting and into automated, real-time decision-making."This is a strong and practical use of AI at real scale. Serving thousands of restaurant locations worldwide and processing billions of dollars in transactions, the achievements are notable and clearly demonstrate applied AI leadership." – 2026 American Business Awards Judge- Guaranteed ROI for the Modern Operator (Gold Stevie Winner - Food & Beverage):Winning this award directly validates the financial impact SynergySuite delivers to the bottom line. In a low-margin environment, SynergySuite customers consistently achieve prime cost (food and labor) reductions of 2% to 8% per location. Paired with a stellar 98%+ customer retention rate, this award cements the platform as structurally essential for building profitable, scalable brands.Hard Numbers. Proven Validation.For multi-unit brands, minor percentage gains yield massive macro rewards. For a brand operating 50 locations, a 2% to 8% reduction in food and labor costs is the difference between a flat quarter and a highly profitable one; for an enterprise brand operating 500 locations, it dictates the ability to scale aggressively without compounding fragility.This recognition arrives at a massive inflection point for the industry. With nearly 79% of U.S. operators now actively implementing or evaluating AI-driven tools to combat rising labor costs and thinning margins, the macro question is no longer whether to adopt AI—it is which platform actually delivers measurable ROI.Industry leaders like Pollo Campero, Church's Chicken, Costa Vida, and Shipley Do-Nuts utilize SynergySuite to solve unique scaling challenges. For an emerging brand like One Stop Nutrition, it ensures operational consistency across new franchise locations from day one. For an established brand like Shipley Do-Nuts, it provides rigid cost controls that hold firm during rapid geographic expansion.Fueled for Continuous InnovationBacked by an August 2025 $12 million funding round led by Oyster Capital, with participation from First Analysis and Lago Innovation, SynergySuite continues to aggressively accelerate its product roadmap. This capital injection, paired with a clean sweep at the Stevie Awards , underscores a growing industry conviction: the future of restaurant profitability relies on operational intelligence.The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. For SynergySuite, the awards represents a milestone, but more importantly, a validation of their core thesis: building AI purposefully around the daily reality of the operator—rather than forcing operators to adapt to generic tech—is the winning standard for the hospitality industry.Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com ##About SynergySuiteSynergySuite is an AI-powered restaurant management platform built for multi-unit operators. Founded in Dublin and now headquartered in the U.S., the platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate and optimize inventory, forecasting, ordering, labor, analytics, and franchise management, giving brands the visibility and intelligence needed to run smarter and scale more efficiently. Trusted by top-performing brands including Pollo Campero, Church's Chicken, and Shipley Do-Nuts, and with global teams across the U.S., Ireland, and Montenegro, SynergySuite maintains one of the industry’s highest customer retention rates. Learn more at www.SynergySuite.com About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com

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