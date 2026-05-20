Caller ID Reputation Announces Steven Mills as Head of Engineering

This leadership appointment reinforces CIDR’s growth as an organization and its commitment to scalable, reliable delivery and continued innovation.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caller ID Reputation (CIDR) , the leading caller ID reputation monitoring and remediation platform trusted by enterprises, announced the promotion of Steven Mills to Head of Engineering. In this role, Mills will own leadership on engineering delivery, technical operations, and execution discipline across the organization.Mills’ appointment comes at an important time for enterprises navigating an increasingly complex phone channel environment. Consumer trust continues to decline, and as call labeling systems evolve, businesses face growing challenges in ensuring their outbound calls are seen, trusted, and answered. Caller ID Reputation provides the visibility and tools organizations need to understand how their calls are labeled across carriers and devices, and to take informed action to improve outcomes over time.Steven Mills has been instrumental in advancing CIDR’s engineering capabilities, with multiple successful projects within the organization before his appointment in his previous role as technical coordinator. Known for bringing structure to complex systems, raising the standard for execution, and excellent communication skills that bridge multiple verticals within an organization, he has played a key role in strengthening how the platform is built, delivered, and scaled.“Steven has consistently demonstrated the ownership, follow-through, and leadership required to elevate our engineering efforts within CIDR,” said Shawn Stiffler, CRO of Caller ID Reputation. “He understands both the technical challenges and the operational discipline needed to deliver a platform our customers can rely on. This promotion reflects the impact he’s already had, and the role he’ll continue to play as we scale.”As Head of Engineering, Mills will oversee engineering delivery, process, and technical operations. His focus will include improving sprint execution, release predictability, code quality, and incident response, while reinforcing clear ownership and accountability across teams.“I’m excited to step into this role at such an important moment for CIDR and our customers,” said Mills. “Caller ID reputation is dynamic, almost fickle in some ways. Businesses need and deserve consistent, reliable systems to navigate that complexity. My focus is on building the processes and engineering discipline that allow us to deliver with confidence and scale.”In parallel, John Budd will continue in his role as Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on advancing CIDR’s innovation strategy and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of what’s possible in the evolving communications ecosystem. Mills and Budd will work closely to align on product direction and execution.About Caller ID ReputationWith over 45 million flags identified to date, Caller ID Reputation (CIDR) is the industry's original and only fully integrated call optimization tool offering a reputation monitoring and remediation platform. CIDR is partnered with more data providers than any other service and provides a comprehensive platform that offers organizations visibility into how their outbound calls are labeled, powered by data from major carriers, analytics engines, and call-blocking apps across both Android and iOS.By continuously scanning at regular intervals, CIDR helps businesses optimize outbound success and customer experience (CX) by identifying, understanding, and addressing caller ID reputation issues from dial to answer.Backed by data, built for compliance, and trusted by carriers, CIDR offers lead list screening, automated flag monitoring and remediation, customizable analytics dashboards, and daily alerts for holistic and proactive reputation management.

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