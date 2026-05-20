Legends of Basketball Visit Basketball Museum of Illinois

Basketball Museum Of Illinois Executive Director, Dr. Jason Ronai with Antonio Davis and Alando Tucker.

I believe the museum will establish the rich history and impact Illinois basketball has had on the game overall.” — Antonio Davis

BEDFORD PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legends of Basketball Visit Basketball Museum of IllinoisOn April 8th, the Basketball Museum of Illinois welcomed Antonio Davis, President of Legends of Basketball and former NBA All-Star, alongside Lockport High School legend, Alando Tucker, former NBA player, Big Ten Player of the Year at Wisconsin, and current member of the Legend’s Board of Directors. Davis and Tucker joined a small VIP group of Basketball Museum of Illinois supporters and Executive Board members for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience.The group toured the museum construction site at the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park. The museum’s Executive Director, Dr. Jason Ronai, led a presentation and group discussion on the museum’s mission, its impact on youth and communities, and the opportunity to build a meaningful partnership that connects the legacy of the game to future generations.“I believe the museum will establish the rich history and impact Illinois basketball has had on the game overall. I’m excited to explore ways Legends of Basketball can partner to bring light to the mission,” said Antonio Davis.“Illinois has one of the richest basketball histories in the country, but the value is in how we use it. Getting a chance to walk the site during construction and see the vision coming together made that even more clear,” said Alando Tucker. “I have lived this game as a player and coach, and I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is when the game is used as a bridge to create opportunity. There is real alignment here, and I believe there is strong potential to collaborate in a way that connects generations and truly impacts the next one.”The visit underscored a shared commitment between the organizations to expand access, elevate storytelling, and use basketball as a platform for education and opportunity. Leaders from both groups identified strong alignment and a clear path toward future collaboration.“This visit confirmed what we’ve believed from the start. There is real potential to build a long-term partnership with current and former pros that brings their voices, experiences, and impact directly into the heart of this museum,” said Dr. Jason Ronai. “Together, we can create experiences that preserve the past, illuminate the present, and invest in future generations of youth basketball players in Illinois and beyond. Together, we can actively shape the future of the game and expand opportunity and access in meaningful ways.”The Basketball Museum of Illinois continues to make progress toward its opening in 2027, with a vision to become a premier destination celebrating Illinois’ rich basketball legacy while serving as a hub for learning, community engagement, and player development.About the Basketball Museum of IllinoisThe Basketball Museum of Illinois is an immersive, world-class basketball experience designed to honor, preserve, and celebrate our state’s unparalleled basketball legacy and entertain, educate, and inspire future generations to greatness on and off the court. The non-profit museum is located in Bedford Park’s Wintrust Sports Complex, which will also be the new home of the Chicago Sky practice facility. The Basketball Museum of Illinois aims to open its doors in mid-2027. For more information visit https://basketballmuseumofillinois.com/ About Legends of BasketballLegends of Basketball is a non-profit association of former professional basketball players united by a shared journey and a shared belief that legacy does not end when the ball stops bouncing. Legends of Basketball serves former professional basketball players, supporting them in life after their playing days, and helping them to leverage their inspirational influence to promote and teach basketball in their communities. Founded in 1992 by NBA Legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson, Legends of Basketball (formerly known as the National Basketball Retired Players Association) is comprised of former professional basketball players of the NBA, ABA, WNBA, and Harlem Globetrotters. For more information visit https://www.legendsofbasketball.com/chicago/

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