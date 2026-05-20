ReLeaf Financial and Inspira Te ilumina Launch Secure Digital Rewards Pilot for 150,000+ Users in Peru

Alfredo Ismael Nuñez, CEO, Inspira Te ilumina Chris Surdak, CEO, ReLeaf Financial

Partnership to build fraud-resistant loyalty ecosystem using advanced authentication and trust technology

This model could demonstrate how secure digital rewards systems can help financial inclusion platforms create stronger user engagement while preserving accessibility for underserved communities.” — Sara Agarwal, Ecosystem Lead, ReLeaf Financial

LIMA, LIMA, PERU, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReLeaf Financial today announced a strategic pilot partnership with Inspira Te ilumina , one of Peru’s leading financial education and inclusion platforms, to develop a highly secure next-generation loyalty and digital rewards ecosystem designed for emerging markets.The initiative will initially engage Inspira’s community of more than 150,000 users through transaction-processing activities integrated into ReLeaf Financial’s broader ecosystem. The companies intend to use the resulting economic activity to create meaningful value for Inspira users through “Inspira Soles,” the platform’s loyalty and rewards system.The second phase of the collaboration will focus on applying ReLeaf Financial’s authentication and trust-layer technology to create what the companies believe could become one of the most secure loyalty ecosystems yet deployed in the market. The effort is designed to address a growing global problem in digital rewards systems, where loyalty points and rewards programs have increasingly become targets for fraud, theft, and account compromise.“What excites us most about this partnership is that it demonstrates how trust infrastructure can create practical economic value for everyday users,” said Chris Surdak, CEO of ReLeaf Financial. “We are not simply building another loyalty program. We are building technologies that help digital ecosystems operate more securely, more transparently, and more inclusively. Inspira has already built an impressive financial education community, and together we believe we can help strengthen the economic sustainability of that ecosystem while delivering tangible benefits directly to users.”The companies believe the model could also help address one of the central challenges facing freemium financial education platforms globally: converting free users into sustainable long-term ecosystem participants. While many users benefit from free financial literacy tools and educational services, conversion rates into paid financial products often remain low across the industry.“What makes this partnership especially compelling is that it creates alignment between platform growth, user participation, and economic incentives,” said Sara Agarwal, Ecosystem Lead at ReLeaf Financial. “If successful, this model could demonstrate how secure digital rewards systems can help financial inclusion platforms create stronger user engagement while preserving accessibility for underserved communities.”Founded by Alfredo Ismael Nuñez, Inspira Te ilumina has received international recognition for its work in financial inclusion and sustainability innovation, including recognition through the World Sustainability Award and Peru’s Startup Perú initiative.“At Inspira Te Ilumina, we believe that financial inclusion consists not only of providing access to education and digital tools, but also of creating real opportunities for economic growth for individuals. This partnership with ReLeaf Financial represents a significant step toward building a safer, more transparent, and sustainable ecosystem for our community. We are excited to integrate trusted and innovative technologies that allow us to reward our users' participation and strengthen the impact we seek to generate across Latin America.” — Alfredo Ismael Núñez, Founder and CEO of Inspira Te Ilumina.About ReLeaf FinancialReLeaf Financial is a financial technology company focused on developing regulated, scalable, and compliance-oriented trust and authentication infrastructure solutions designed to support evolving global market needs. The company’s technologies emphasize security, transparency, accessibility, and innovation across emerging digital ecosystems.About Inspira Te iluminaInspira Te ilumina is a Peru-based financial education and technology ecosystem focused on promoting financial inclusion through innovative digital solutions. Founded by Alfredo Ismael Nuñez, the company combines fintech, education technology, artificial intelligence, and collaborative financial tools to help individuals and families improve financial literacy, savings, and economic wellbeing across Latin America.

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