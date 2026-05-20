The Look Company Transforms Vancouver’s Science World into the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Match Ball

Using proprietary ScanAudit tech to map the dome, The Look Company produced 65,000 square feet of fabric for 131 unique panels

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Look Company, a large-scale visual branding company for sports, event and retail environments, is delivering the full-dome transformation of Vancouver’s Science World into the adidas Trionda, the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Commissioned by Science World and Destination Vancouver, the project reimagines the 40-metre, 360-degree structure as “The Beautiful Dome,” a life-sized recreation of the match ball and a visual marker for Vancouver throughout the tournament period.

The transformation centers on the adidas Trionda, meaning “three waves” in Spanish, whose name pays tribute to the tournament’s three host nations—Canada, Mexico and the United States—and marks the first time in FIFA World Cup history that three countries will unite to host the event. Designed to capture attention both on-site and on-screen, The Beautiful Dome will serve as a centerpiece for broadcast coverage, digital content and visitor experiences.

The Look Company printed and fabricated 131 custom-shaped panels precisely engineered to conform to the dome’s complex double-curved geometry. Installation is now underway and scheduled to be completed on June 1. In total, the project includes approximately 65,000 square feet of architectural-grade coated fabric, reinforced with 12,000 linear feet of webbing and 15,000 grommets to ensure durability, precision and visual impact.

To execute the transformation with precision, The Look Company utilized ScanAudit, its proprietary site-survey and digital twin platform, to create a centimeter-accurate digital model of the structure using a combination of drone and ground-based mapping. This allowed design and engineering teams to adapt the high-resolution adidas Trionda artwork across 131 unique panel geometries while accounting for curvature, scale distortion and panel-alignment prior to fabrication. Once installed, the panels will form a continuous, dimensionally accurate representation of the match ball when viewed from ground level and surrounding vantage points.

“Capturing the excitement of the FIFA World Cup to life on an architectural landmark like Science World’s iconic dome is exactly the kind of project The Look Company exists for. It demands a rare combination of engineering depth, design precision and on-the-ground execution that very few companies can deliver end-to-end,” said Jacob Burke, Global CEO of The Look Company. “When that capability meets a moment like this, the result is The Beautiful Dome, an installation that embodies the tournament and creates a visual experience that fans and players alike will remember for years to come.”

“Forty years after it first welcomed the world at Expo 86, the dome that now houses Science World is proud to be part of another extraordinary moment in Vancouver’s history,” said Tracy Redies, President & CEO of Science World. “This unique installation is a bold feat of engineering and a testament to what is possible through creativity and collaboration. We are excited to welcome visitors from around the world and be part of an experience that will inspire and unite people.”

The project reflects The Look Company’s integrated approach to architectural-scale branding, combining digital surveying, engineered fabrication and specialized installation to deliver complex transformations on landmark structures in advance of major global sporting events.

A video of the installation can be found here, courtesy of Destination Vancouver / Jon Ross Films / Science World.

About Science World

Science World is a charitable non-profit and science centre based in Vancouver, BC that engages learners across the province in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math). Visitors to our iconic geodesic dome explore interactive, hands-on exhibits and galleries that nurture their process of discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Participants in our outreach programs—students, teachers and families in every region of BC—access the experience of Science World through both traveling and livestream science shows, as well as weekly afterschool STEAM mentorship. At Science World, we inspire the next generation of problem solvers, world changers and nerds.

Visit scienceworld.ca

About The Look Company

The Look Company is a large-scale visual branding company, producing award-winning printed graphics and display systems for retail, sport and event environments. With production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, The Look Company services clients including FIFA, NHL, MLB, Walmart, Formula 1, Jaguar, Land Rover, Canada Games, Mattress Firm, Burlington and others. The company has more than 20 years of experience creating engaging brand experiences through end-to-end design, hardware manufacturing, printing, kitting, project management, and installation. The Look Company is a G7 Colorspace Master Qualified company and has achieved multiple international awards in the textile print industry, including the Innovation Awards at FESPA Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.