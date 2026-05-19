KGS Subsidiary and Army Customer Win 2026 ACT-IAC Innovation Impact Award

Carin Chapman, KGS Vice President of AI Strategy & Enablement

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) is honored to support the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Procurement) (ODASA(P)) in development of its Army Contracting Agentic AI Suite through our Tuknik Government Services (TGS) subsidiary. We are proud to announce that we have received the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) 2026 Innovation Impact Award jointly with our ODASA(P) customer. The prestigious award recognizes innovations that have made substantial, measurable impact on government missions and operations through transformative use of technology.This recognition highlights the outstanding collaboration between the ODASA(P) and KGS in developing innovative Agentic AI tools that support and enhance Army contracting operations. These intelligent automation solutions save over $37 million and 687,000 work hours annually by automating procurement processes and have been adopted by other federal customers.Transforming Army Contracting Operations Through Intelligent AutomationODASA(P) sought to explore and apply emerging technologies to the acquisition process with the objective of improving mission effectiveness; boosting workforce capability; driving operational efficiencies; shifting the culture and focus from low-value, compliance driven work to high-value, business outcome focused work. To support this objective, KGS initially delivered the Determination of Responsibility Assistant (DORA) bot, which automates the process of gathering and analyzing the data required for a contracting professional to make a determination about a vendor’s responsibility. Manually this process took an hour; DORA does it in just 2 minutes.The Innovation Impact award winning Army Contracting Agentic AI Suite represents a breakthrough in deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to modernize federal procurement operations. This innovation centers on three (and growing) agentic AI tools integrated within a comprehensive automation ecosystem: the J&A Jump Starter, AI-Powered User Public Square, and PAMela Chatbot—supported by ten intelligent automation tools managing contracting compliance and reporting.“The integration of agentic AI with practical automation tools demonstrates how emerging technology can immediately improve government operations while building infrastructure for future AI capabilities, positioning Army contracting as a federal AI innovation leader,” says Carin Chapman, KGS VP of AI Strategy & Enablement.Recognition of Excellence in Federal InnovationThe ACT-IAC Innovation Awards are presented annually to honor outstanding examples of innovation in the federal marketplace. These awards celebrate projects and solutions that improve government operations, enhance public services, and demonstrate significant technological advancement and measurable impact.The Innovation Impact Award specifically recognizes solutions that have moved beyond pilot or proof-of-concept stages to deliver tangible, sustained value to government missions. Army Contracting Agentic AI Suite selection reflects both its technical sophistication and its demonstrated success in transforming Army contracting operations."This award is a reflection of our entire team's commitment to innovation and mission impact," says Matt Carle Chief Operating Officer, Defense Line of Business. "We've worked tirelessly to implement AI solutions that don't just showcase cutting-edge technology but genuinely improve how government serves its mission and its people."About Koniag Government ServicesKoniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.About ODASA(P)The Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement (ODASA(P)) is a premier policy and oversight organization under the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)). ODASA(P) provides policy, oversight, and support for the Army Contracting Enterprise, which provides functional execution of contracts supporting every aspect of the Army mission worldwide.About ACT-IACThe American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization established to create a more effective and innovative government. ACT-IAC provides a unique collaborative forum where government and industry executives work together to improve public services through technology, innovation, and collaboration.

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