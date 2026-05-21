Agentic Consultancy Simplistic Takes Investment from Rallyday Partners to Grow Intelligent Commerce Platform

Agentic Commerce Consultancy Simplistic takes Strategic Investment from Rallyday Partners to accelerate Intelligent Commerce platform; Scott Webb Named CEO

We partner with companies that don't just participate in their industries — they transform them. Simplistic has an exceptional trajectory, a stellar reputation, and a team built for this moment.” — Nancy Phillips, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Rallyday Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplistic , LLC (“Simplistic”), an Agentic Commerce Consultancy and premier Shopify Plus Platinum partner, has announced a strategic investment from Rallyday Partners and has named Scott Webb as CEO to succeed Co-Founder and current CEO Greg Merrell, who will remain with the firm as an Advisor and member of the Board of Directors. Webb was most recently Chief Commercial Officer of Hero Digital and has been a technologist, Founder, and Entrepreneur in this space for nearly 30 years.Founded in 2014, Simplistic has built a differentiated position as one of the original adopters of Shopify’s partner program, a member of the Large Accounts Partner alliance, and Shopify Platinum status — the platform’s highest partner tier. Simplistic is also a Klaviyo Platinum Partner.Shopify President Harley Finkelstein underscored the depth of the relationship: "Simplistic has been with us since the early days of Shopify, and what they've built for merchants over the past decade is exactly what a great partnership looks like. We couldn't be more excited about what's ahead."As both Shopify and Klaviyo continue moving upmarket, brands require deeper support across storefront, retention, and performance. Simplistic operates across all three, combining Shopify development, lifecycle marketing, and conversion rate optimization to support growth beyond the initial build. The company serves hundreds of clients with a team of over 100 professionals across the U.S. and Argentina. Simplistic has worked with thousands of brands over the last decade, powering over $2 billion in GMV on the Shopify platform.The move comes as brands of all sizes are consolidating vendors and looking for fewer, more capable partners who can operate across the full commerce lifecycle. Simplistic is well positioned to meet that demand — entering this next chapter with more than 30% year-over-year growth, and over 100% net revenue retention. With Rallyday’s investment, Simplistic plans to deepen its reach and expand its platform through targeted acquisitions in data & analytics, performance marketing services and broader enterprise & B2B technology capabilities."We started Simplistic to help customers get the most out of their commerce tech stack, and I am so proud of this team for continuing to innovate and grow alongside a fast-changing market. We are thrilled to be partnered with Rallyday Partners and Scott Webb who both bring the entrepreneurial spirit that has always been core to who we are," said Greg Merrell.Simplistic is the first platform investment in Rallyday Partners Fund III. This investment will support Simplistic’s active acquisition strategy. Following the acquisition of Sidekick Agency in 2025, which expanded Simplistic’s lifecycle marketing capabilities and client base, the company plans to pursue additional opportunities that broaden its service offering and deepen its relevance to enterprise commerce brands.Co-Founder and President of Simplistic, Andrew Gordon, adds, "A critical part of our strategy is strong partnerships with best-in-class platforms like Shopify and Klaviyo. Brands need trusted partners who can help them navigate more complex commerce environments — and that’s where we’re focused."As part of its next phase, Simplistic will invest in evolving its Agentic delivery platform, strengthening partnerships with best-in-class technology platforms, and providing brands with the expertise and execution they need to grow in a demanding and ever-changing market. CEO Scott Webb said, “We are at an inflection point in digital commerce. AI is reshaping how brands build, optimize, and scale their commerce experiences right now — and the organizations that move with intention will pull ahead. Those that wait will find the gap harder to close. What drew me to Simplistic is that the foundation is already here: the Shopify ecosystem relationships, the technical depth, and the culture of executional excellence. I could not be more energized about what we are going to build together."Nancy Phillips, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Rallyday Partners, adds, "We partner with companies that don't just participate in their industries — they transform them. Simplistic has a fantastic growth trajectory, an outstanding reputation, and the team that is ready for this moment. We could not be more excited to be along for the ride."Envoy Capital Advisors served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Simplistic in the transaction. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Rallyday Partners in the transaction.About SimplisticSimplistic is an Agentic Commerce Consultancy and Shopify Platinum Partner helping mid-market and enterprise brands design, build, and optimize their digital commerce experiences. As one of only ten partners in Shopify’s Large Accounts program, Simplistic delivers across Shopify development, Klaviyo-powered lifecycle marketing, conversion rate optimization, and AI-enabled managed services. Founded in 2014, Simplistic has a team of over 100 professionals across the United States and Argentina. More information is available at www.simplistic.com About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most amount of people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital — creative, financial, experiential, and human capital — the firm’s 'by founders for founders' strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. More information regarding Rallyday is available at www.rallydaypartners.com

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