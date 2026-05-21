SEO Expert Gerrid Smith Releases Books on Legal SEO, Medical SEO, and AI Visibility

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New books published by SEO expert Gerrid Smith examine how businesses and professionals are adapting search strategies for artificial intelligence platforms, legal marketing, and healthcare-focused digital visibility.

The releases include Orthopedic Surgeon SEO: Dominate Google, ChatGPT, and Every Platform That Matters, SEO for ChatGPT: The Playbook for AI Visibility, and Law Firm SEO: How to Win in Google, ChatGPT, and Every Platform That Matters. The books focus on how search behavior and online discovery are evolving as AI-generated search tools become more widely used.

According to the material released alongside the books, the publications were developed to address growing demand for industry-specific SEO guidance rather than generalized digital marketing advice. The topics cover healthcare, legal marketing, and emerging AI-driven search environments.

The medical-focused title explores search behavior among patients seeking orthopedic care and discusses how providers can improve visibility across search engines and AI-assisted platforms. The book includes strategies tied to local search, content structure, video integration, and AI-generated search results. It also specifically examines the role of Orthopedic Surgeon SEO in competitive healthcare markets where patient decisions are often made quickly after injury or diagnosis.

Another release, SEO for ChatGPT, centers on how brands and publishers are adapting to AI-generated search responses. The book discusses factors that may influence how AI systems select, reference, and summarize online sources. Topics include structured content, third-party mentions, authority signals, and visibility across generative AI tools. The publication also addresses the growing interest in SEO for ChatGPT as businesses look beyond traditional search rankings.

The third title focuses on legal marketing and outlines search strategies for attorneys and law firms operating in increasingly competitive digital environments. The book covers local rankings, authority building, content development, and platform diversification. It also examines how Law Firm SEO strategies are changing alongside AI-powered search tools and evolving user behavior.

The books are available in Kindle format and reflect broader industry discussions surrounding AI visibility, search engine changes, and sector-specific digital marketing strategies.

About Gerrid Smith

Gerrid Smith is an SEO expert and digital marketer with more than 20 years of experience in search engine optimization, content strategy, and online visibility. His work has included projects in healthcare, legal marketing, e-commerce, and AI-focused search optimization.

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