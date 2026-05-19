Support Family Music Launches New Movement to Inspire Positive Music and Stronger Families

My Son song by Keith Washo

Support Family Music Launches National Movement to Promote Music That Uplifts Families and Communities

Music is a powerful force” said Washo, founder of Support Family Music. “We want to encourage music that uplifts people, strengthens families and reminds people what truly matters in life.” — Keith Washo

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new mission-driven music movement, Support Family Music, has officially launched with a goal of encouraging more uplifting, family-centered music that inspires positivity, strengthens relationships, and supports communities.Created by founder Keith Washo, the movement seeks to encourage music that brings people together and reminds listeners about the importance of family, hope, encouragement, love, and unity.Support Family Music was founded on a simple belief: music has the power to shape culture, influence emotions, and bring light into people’s lives.“Music is one of the most powerful forces in the world,” said Keith Washo, founder of Support Family Music. “We want to encourage and support music that uplifts people, strengthens families, inspires children, and reminds people what truly matters in life.”The initiative launches alongside the release of original music projects and community-building campaigns designed to encourage positive artistic expression and meaningful storytelling.The movement also includes a charitable mission component. Support Family Music has committed to donating 3% of proceeds to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul to help support families and individuals facing hardship.Goals of the Movement Include:Encouraging uplifting and family-centered musicSupporting artists who create positive messagesBringing communities together through musicInspiring hope, kindness, and encouragementHelping families in need through charitable givingThe organization hopes the movement will inspire artists, parents, listeners, and communities to support music that contributes positively to culture and future generations.More information is available at:Additional content and music at KeithWasho.BandCamp.com and www.youtube.com/@KeithWashoMusic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.