Christopher Kelly and Bret Schertz join Seventy2 Capital as Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President

We are excited to have Chris and Bret join us in Hunt Valley. Their deep commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and their expertise make them a strong addition to the team.” — Troy Elser, Market Director- Hunt Valley

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC–Baltimore region, announced today that Chris Kelly and Bret Schertz have joined the practice as Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President.

“We are excited to have Chris and Bret join us in Hunt Valley. Their deep commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and their expertise in the field make them a strong addition to our team,” said Executive Market Director – Hunt Valley, Troy Elser.

The decision to join Seventy2 Capital was driven by a shared goal: to elevate the level of service and care they provide to clients. The move enables Chris and Bret to maintain the robust resources and institutional capabilities their clients have come to expect, while gaining the flexibility and independence needed to deliver more personalized, responsive, and forward-thinking advice. With fewer constraints, they are better positioned to tailor strategies and adapt quickly to the evolving needs of the families and businesses they serve.

“We are thrilled to begin this new chapter with a practice that truly aligns with our client-first philosophy,” said Chris Kelly, Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor. “This transition is ultimately about enhancing the client experience—giving us the ability to be more proactive, more customized, and more attentive. We will be expanding our team and adding additional support, so we can ensure our clients receive an even higher level of service and care moving forward.”

The transition is effective immediately. Chris and Bret remain fully dedicated to helping their clients navigate their financial futures with confidence, greater flexibility, expanded support, and an enhanced ability to deliver a truly personalized wealth management experience.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2025 For more please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2025 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2025; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2024 – Dec. 2024 (Source: Barrons.com). The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 25 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

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