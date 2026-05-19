Westwood Collegiate Students Ride to Support Canadians Living with Type 1 Diabetes

Annual Bike-a-Thon Returns to Winnipeg After Raising More Than $10,000 for I Challenge Diabetes

Our students are excited to challenge themselves while supporting an important cause that impacts so many families.” — Sarah Lundgren

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westwood Collegiate is once again gearing up for its annual Bike-a-Thon in support of individuals living with Type 1 diabetes, bringing students, families, and community members together for a day focused on fitness, awareness, and impact.Over the past several years, the event has raised more than $10,000 for the cause. On May 20, 2026, they ride in support of I Challenge Diabetes (ICD), a Canadian charity dedicated to empowering people living with Type 1 diabetes through exercise, education, camps, and adventure programming.Following the success of last year’s event, which saw more than 90 participants take part, organizers are aiming to make this year’s Bike-a-Thon the biggest yet.“Our students are excited to challenge themselves while supporting an important cause that impacts so many families,” said Sarah Lundgren, Westwood teacher and event organizer, whose young daughter lives with the disease.Chris Jarvis, Olympian and founder of I Challenge Diabetes, emphasized the importance of community-driven events like the Westwood Collegiate Bike-a-Thon.“When young people step up to support others living with Type 1 diabetes, they’re creating real impact far beyond the event itself,” said Jarvis. “Every ride, every donation, and every conversation helps build confidence, connection, and opportunities for people living with diabetes to thrive.”The impact of ICD’s programming continues to resonate with families across Canada. Following a recent family adventure camp hosted by Winnipeg families and ICD at Camp Manitou, volunteer and parent Natalie Boisclair-St. James shared the following reflection:“Had an amazing time volunteering at the I Challenge Diabetes adventure camp. Through the years we’ve been very involved in the diabetes community making connections when Lily was younger with other families, raising awareness, raising funds with the help of our family, friends and community. This event was different - it was me watching my daughter be involved with young children who have type 1 diabetes and face the same challenges she did…but to see these children look up to her, gravitate to her and have someone to show them it’s gonna be ok was incredible to watch.”Students participating in the Bike-a-Thon will ride to raise funds and awareness while encouraging healthy, active living. Community members are encouraged to support the initiative through donations and sponsorships, with every contribution helping ICD continue delivering life-changing programs across Canada.I Challenge Diabetes engages thousands of people with Type 1 diabetes each year through sports days, camps, and outdoor adventure programs that focus on developing real-world diabetes management skills in active environments.By connecting participants with peers and mentors who understand the daily realities of living with diabetes, ICD programs help strengthen both physical and mental health while building confidence and resilience.Westwood Collegiate invites the entire community to join the movement and help make a difference for those living with Type 1 diabetes.For more information or to support the Bike-a-Thon, please click here

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