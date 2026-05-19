Chicago’s Iconic Pizzerias Unite For The Inaugural Slice of Chicago Race

Inaugural Slice of Chicago

Registered runners will receive a free slice from one of four of Chicago’s most historic and beloved restaurants

We organized this race to show that Chicago has some of the best pizza in the country, We are celebrating pizza culture by bringing together iconic restaurants showcasing our city pride.” — Co-owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slice of Chicago is making its debut on July 12, at Soldier Field, uniting runners and pizza lovers in a celebration of one of the city’s most iconic culinary traditions. Registered participants will receive a free slice of pizza from one of four of Chicago’s most storied pizzerias, each representing the city’s deep-dish and tavern-style legacy. The 5K will also feature a medal, a celebratory prize, and an after party with renowned DJs.“We organized this race to show that Chicago has some of the best pizza in the country,” said co-owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres. “We are celebrating pizza culture by bringing together iconic restaurants showcasing our city pride.”The Slice of Chicago race puts four legendary Chicago pizza staples in the spotlight, each with a distinct style and deep roots in the community:- Angelo’s Stuffed Pizza – A family-owned Archer Heights staple since 1992, specializing in Chicago-style deep dish with a crispy, cheese-laden old-style crust.- Bob’s Pizza – A Pilsen original known for its signature dough crafted with Old Style beer, 00 flour, and a secret spice blend.- Connie’s Pizza – A Chicago institution since 1963, with over six decades of perfecting traditional deep dish.- Rosati’s Pizza – A Taylor Street legend founded by Italian immigrant Ferdinand Rosati, serving classic tavern-style pizza since 1964.The finish line is just the beginning. Runners will be welcomed into an after party fueled by some of Chicago’s most popular DJs, including DJ Flipside (hip-hop, R&B, Top 40), DJ Metro (house, electronic), and Maddjazz (jazz-influenced house and soul). The celebration will keep runners moving long after the race ends.Slice of Chicago will take place at Soldier Field on Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 8 a.m.. Registration is now open at SliceOfChiRun.com. Follow @sliceofchirun on Instagram for real-time announcements.About Windy City Events ManagementWindy City Events Management is a Chicago-based independent event production company behind leading Latino festivals and community events, including Michelada Fest. Powered by a passion for live experiences and large-scale events, WCEM creates inclusive, high-energy celebrations that honor music, culture, and community. For more information, visit https://www.wcem.live/

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