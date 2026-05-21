Canada-Funded Initiative Results in Major Gains for Biodiversity, Gender Equality and Communities

About

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) fills a unique, strategic role in addressing the extinction and climate crises by mobilizing and supporting civil society—nongovernmental organizations, Indigenous and local communities, academic institutions and more—to protect the world's biodiversity hotspots. The fund is a joint initiative of l’Agence Française de Développement, Conservation International, the European Union, Fondation Franklinia, Fondation Hans Wilsdorf, the Global Environment Facility, the Government of Canada, the Government of Japan, Hempel Foundation, The Nature Conservancy and the World Bank. Since 2001, CEPF has catalyzed enduring, locally led biodiversity conservation through over US$345 million in grants to more than 2,800 organizations in 112 developing and transitional countries. Results include more than 17 million hectares of formal protected areas established, more than 1,300 globally threatened species supported, and more than 6,700 communities benefiting.

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