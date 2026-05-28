IEC Florida East Coast Chapter Graduates 70 Electrical Apprentices and Recognizes Outstanding Student Achievement

IEC FL East Coast Electrical Apprenticeship Graduates 2026 This is one happy graduate! Eckart Supply High Voltage Award Recipient

IEC-FECC honors excellence with the Eckart High Voltage Award, Milwaukee awards, and perfect attendance.

At Eckart Supply, we understand that the future of our industry depends on investing in the next generation of skilled professionals.” — Alex Arana, Eckart Supply Area Manager

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) proudly celebrated the graduation of 70 apprentices during its 2026 Graduation Ceremony held at the Duncan Theatre at Palm Beach State College. Family members, employers, instructors, industry partners, and supporters gathered to honor graduates who successfully completed rigorous apprenticeship programs and are now prepared to enter the workforce as highly skilled electrical professionals.Graduates completed a demanding educational journey that included more than 600 hours of classroom instruction and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training while balancing full-time employment and personal commitments. Their dedication and perseverance represent the foundation of the future electrical workforce.The evening also highlighted students whose exceptional performance, commitment, and determination distinguished them among their peers through several special recognition awards. The highest honor presented during the evening was the Eckart Supply High Voltage Award, recognizing the program’s top overall academic achiever. This prestigious distinction honors a graduate who went above and beyond throughout the apprenticeship program through exceptional dedication to the electrical trade, academic excellence, and outstanding performance over the course of the program.Additional academic honors included the Milwaukee Tools Valedictorian and Salutatorian Awards, recognizing graduates who demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and commitment throughout their apprenticeship journey.The chapter also recognized four apprentices for achieving the remarkable accomplishment of perfect attendance throughout all four years of the program, demonstrating extraordinary dedication, discipline, and commitment.IEC-FECC extends appreciation to Milwaukee Tool and Eckart Supply for their continued investment in workforce development and support of apprenticeship education. Industry partnerships such as these play a vital role in strengthening the future of the skilled trades."At Eckart Supply, we understand that the future of our industry depends on investing in the next generation of skilled professionals," said Alex Arana, Area Manager for Eckart Supply. "The High Voltage Award recognizes more than academic achievement—it honors dedication, work ethic, and a passion for the electrical trade. We are proud to support programs like IEC-FECC that help develop tomorrow’s industry leaders." IEC Florida East Coast Chapter remains committed to developing the next generation of electrical professionals through education, apprenticeship opportunities, and strong industry partnerships. As demand for skilled trades professionals continues to grow, programs like IEC-FECC provide career pathways that allow students to earn while they learn and build rewarding futures in the electrical industry.For more information about apprenticeship opportunities, visit IEC Florida East Coast Chapter.

2026 Electrical Apprentices Flip Their Tassles

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