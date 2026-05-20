CRB Monitor Releases 2026 Transparency Scorecard

Third annual report shows continued progress in state cannabis agency transparency, with thirteen jurisdictions improving and six earning perfect marks.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRB Monitor , the leading provider of corporate intelligence on Cannabis-Related Businesses (CRBs), has released its 2026 Cannabis Regulatory Data Transparency Scorecard . The third annual publication shows continued advancements in how state cannabis agencies make key regulatory data available to the public and to financial institutions serving the industry, with improved scores for 25% of jurisdictions.“Transparency matters because it helps financial institutions make more efficient and confident compliance decisions, and that helps expand access to banking for legitimate cannabis businesses,” said Steven Kemmerling, founder and CEO of CRB Monitor. “We’re also encouraged by the response from regulators. More agencies want to understand their score, where they can improve, and what better transparency looks like in practice.”The 2026 Cannabis Regulatory Data Transparency Scorecard highlights both notable progress and persistent gaps. CRB Monitor found that while business and license transparency have improved across many jurisdictions, disclosures on ownership and enforcement transparency lag. The report also found that jurisdictions with the highest level of transparency are those with internal systems to support regular data updates, making public data easier to publish and maintain.Key Findings from the 2026 Scorecard:● This year, thirteen jurisdictions improved their scores, while only one declined from 2025.● Six jurisdictions earned perfect scores in 2026: Alaska, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Washington.● The largest score increases came from Kentucky and Minnesota, each improving by five points, followed by Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.● Most advancements are tied to agencies publishing more complete license data, improving ownership transparency, or expanding visibility into the licensing process.Greater transparency helps financial institutions make more informed and efficient compliance decisions when serving cannabis-related businesses. When state agencies provide clear and accessible data, it supports stronger risk management and helps expand access to banking for legitimate operators. In a regulated industry where public data plays an outsized role in financial compliance, transparency is not just good government; it is critical to building better cannabis programs. Click here to download a complimentary copy of CRB Monitor's 2026 Cannabis Regulatory Data: Transparency Scorecard.CRB Monitor helps financial institutions safely and responsibly serve cannabis-related businesses by providing regulatory and compliance intelligence that supports customer due diligence, monitoring, and risk management. Visit our website to learn more.

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