Smart City Networks Names Tim Wortman Senior Vice President of Operations & New Business Development

Smart City Networks

Tim Wortman's new role is designed to drive growth and promote industry engagement

There’s a clear shift happening, and I’m looking forward to helping venues think through how they position themselves for what’s next.” — Tim Wortman

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Networks has promoted Tim Wortman to Senior Vice President of Operations & New Business Development, expanding his role as the company continues to engage more deeply in the evolving landscape of venue technology.The promotion reflects a broader shift in how venues are approaching connectivity, infrastructure, and long-term strategy. Convention centers and large-scale facilities are increasingly being shaped by the performance of their technology environments, with expectations continuing to rise around reliability, scalability, and real-time responsiveness.Wortman’s focus will center on working alongside venue leadership to identify new opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and support facilities as they adapt to these changing demands. His experience across high-profile events and complex network environments positions him to bridge the gap between technical execution and long-term planning.“Venues today are being defined by how well their technology performs under pressure,” said Wortman. “There’s a clear shift happening, and I’m looking forward to helping venues think through how they position themselves for what’s next.”In addition to his expanded responsibilities, Wortman will continue to contribute to industry conversations through speaking engagements and presentations. His recent session with the International Association of Venue Managers explored how infrastructure, analytics, and emerging tools are influencing how venues operate, scale, and compete in a more connected environment.These discussions are becoming increasingly important as venues move beyond traditional models and look for ways to better support exhibitors, organizers, and attendees. Technology is no longer a secondary consideration. It plays a central role in how events are delivered and experienced.As part of this shift, Smart City Networks has been advancing more flexible approaches to working with venues, recognizing that each facility operates within its own set of constraints, priorities, and opportunities. Wortman’s role will help advance those conversations, supporting both existing relationships and new engagements across the industry.“Tim brings a strong perspective on where the industry is headed and how venues can adapt to meet those expectations,” said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks. “His ability to connect strategy with real-world application makes him a valuable resource for both our partners and our team.”This expanded role underscores Smart City Networks’ continued focus on growth, collaboration, and staying closely aligned with the needs of modern venues.For more information about Smart City Networks, visitAbout Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation’s leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With more than 40 years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity that supports the success of events of all sizes.

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