Austin & Colin Win Southeast Emmy Award for Viral 'Welcome To Starkville' City Anthem

Austin & Colin celebrate their Emmy win (Photo credit: Imani Givertz @imanigivertz)

Austin & Colin's Emmy-winning "Welcome To Starkville" shows how destination storytelling can travel on social platforms.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin & Colin, the Nashville-based creative duo known for viral city anthem videos, have won a Southeast Emmy Award for "Welcome To Starkville," their collaboration with Mississippi State University and the City of Starkville.

The video was recognized in the Content Shorts category by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, whose annual Emmy Awards honor excellence across television and digital media in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The official nomination included Colin Cooper, Austin Bever, and Mississippi State Producer Sarah Kirk.

For Austin Bever and Colin Cooper, the award is a milestone in a larger creative mission: helping communities tell their own stories in a format built for the way people discover places now. Their "Welcome To" videos turn cities, towns, campuses, and destinations into highly shareable songs and short-form films, blending comedy, music, local detail, and genuine affection for the places they feature.

"This is wild in the best possible way," said Austin Bever. "We started making these videos because we loved the challenge of extracting the true nature of what makes a place special, and turning that into a viral music video. Starkville gave us everything: the people, the campus, the traditions, the businesses, the weird little details that make a town memorable. To see that kind of story recognized by the Emmys is a huge honor."

"Welcome To Starkville" brought together Mississippi State University's campus culture, Starkville landmarks, local businesses, athletics, and community pride. The video has drawn more than 2 million views, giving the university and city a fresh way to reach digital audiences through content designed for repeat viewing, comments, shares, and organic discovery.

Thomas Broadus, Chief Marketing Officer at Mississippi State University, previously described the response to the video as "immediate and overwhelmingly positive," adding that it sparked conversation and gave the university and city a fresh way to introduce people to the culture, character, and spirit of Mississippi State and Starkville.

The Emmy recognition comes as tourism organizations, chambers of commerce, universities, and destination marketers are rethinking how they reach younger audiences. Traditional advertising still has its place, but Austin & Colin's videos sit in a different lane: social-first storytelling that feels less like an ad and more like something people want to compulsively send to a friend.

Their broader portfolio has generated more than 100 million organic views across platforms, including city anthem projects for Lawrenceburg, Franklin, Hendersonville, Chattanooga, Buena Park, and other communities. In Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Chamber President and CEO Ryan Egly said the video created real-world benefits like new visitors and multiple events being held in the city due to Lawrenceburg's widespread attention on social media.

"A lot of communities have incredible stories, but they need a way to make people stop scrolling long enough to care," said Colin Cooper. "That is what we are trying to do. We want people to laugh, feel pride, tag their friends, argue about what we missed, and decide to visit."

Austin & Colin's Emmy-winning work points to a growing shift in destination marketing: communities do not just need polished content or commercials. They need cultural moments people enthusiastically share.

Watch "Welcome To Starkville" on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DRe5uzSjTJL/

For more about Austin & Colin, visit: https://austinandcolin.com/

ABOUT AUSTIN & COLIN

Austin & Colin are a Nashville-based creative duo making music video content for cities, tourism organizations, universities, chambers of commerce, and brands. Their videos have amassed more than 100 million views across platforms, and their "Welcome To" anthem series turns local pride, humor, and community detail into highly shareable short-form content.

MEDIA CONTACT

Austin & Colin

hello@austinandcolin.com

https://austinandcolin.com/

Welcome To Starkville

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