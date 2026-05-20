Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime Returns to Toronto in June 2026

The Canadian Institute celebrates its 25th Anniversary of the Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime this June 10-11, 2026, in Toronto or via livestream Former Deputy Director of FINTRAC addresses audience at previous Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime. Delegates engage in conversations at previous Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime.

Regulators, law enforcement, and compliance leaders to address FINTRAC enforcement, financial crime risk, and emerging AML challenges at CI’s 2026 Forum

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s banking regulator is issuing record penalties and has expanded its scope under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA). To address the growing scrutiny, financial institutions, fintechs, leasing companies, and money service businesses will gather to discuss the heightened scrutiny at the Canadian Institute's (CI) 25th Annual Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime, taking place at the One King West Hotel in Toronto, with a livestream option available, June 10–11, 2026.

In addition to domestic pressures, Canada’s finance sector is undergoing an international review from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Canada’s regulatory representatives from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) will be attending the international FATF mutual evaluation in Paris, France, at the same time as the Canadian event.

This year’s Forum will bring together regulators, law enforcement, financial institutions, and compliance professionals to provide a comprehensive view of the evolving AML landscape and deliver practical strategies for navigating enforcement, compliance, and emerging threats.

A Timely and Practical Program

The 2026 agenda addresses the most pressing issues facing AML and financial crime professionals, including:

• FINTRAC enforcement trends and administrative monetary penalties (AMPs)

• Canada’s FATF evaluation and global AML expectations

• Operationalizing Bill C2 and Bill C12 Without Creating New Liability

• Trade-based money laundering and sanctions evasion risks

• Artificial intelligence in AML and financial crime detection

• Consumer protection, fraud, and financial abuse risks

A highlight of the program is the Enforcers Speak session, where regulators will provide direct insight into examination priorities, enforcement trends, and compliance expectations.

Notable speakers include:

• John Ommanney, Executive Director, National Security Sector, Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI)

• Frank Lofranco, Deputy Commissioner, Supervision and Enforcement, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC)

• Salvator Cusimano, Executive Director, Transparency International Canada

• Tim McSorley, National Coordinator, International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group (ICLMG)

• Joseph Iuso, Executive Director, Canadian Money Service Business Association

• Samantha Gale, CEO, Canadian Association of Private Lenders (CAPL)

Pre-Conference Workshops (June 9, 2026)

Attendees can enhance their experience with in-depth, practical workshops covering:

• Structuring Your Compliance Program: Building, stress-testing, and defending AML frameworks

• The Mock Exam: Preparing for FINTRAC examinations and managing global compliance expectations

Who Should Attend

The Forum is designed for professionals responsible for managing AML and financial crime risk, including:

• Compliance officers and CAMLOs

• Risk management and governance professionals

• Legal and regulatory counsel

• Financial crime investigators and analysts

• Professionals from banks, MSBs, fintechs, and payment providers

Networking and Professional Development

In addition to 20+ sessions led by 30+ expert speakers, attendees will benefit from 6+ hours of networking, including a dedicated networking reception. The conference also offers the opportunity to earn CPD credits while gaining actionable, real-world insights.

Secure Your Spot & Save 10%

Professionals are encouraged to register early to secure the best available rate.

Register by May 29, 2026, to save 10% off the standard rate. Use code D10-413-EINPRESS26

For more information, to view the full agenda, or to register, visit: https://bit.ly/47U20CJ

Event Details

Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime

June 10–11, 2026

One King West Hotel | Toronto, ON | Livestream

Registration and full agenda: https://bit.ly/47U20CJ

About Canadian Institute (CI)

For over 40 years, the Canadian Institute has provided the opportunities that bring together business leaders, professionals and international experts from around the world to learn, meet, network and make the contacts that create the opportunities. Our conferences and related products connect the power of people with the power of information, a powerful combination for business growth and success.

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