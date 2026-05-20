Dr. Kay E. Kienast Selected as Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Kay E. Kienast at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Kay E. Kienast , Growth and Marketing Leadership for B2B Tech, as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Kay E. Kienast will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Kay E. Kienast as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With nearly two decades of experience, Dr. Kienast has firmly established herself as a leading authority in the marketing space. A dynamic, results-driven executive, she is recognized for delivering high-impact, high-velocity B2B strategies that generate measurable enterprise value. She has successfully led marketing initiatives across enterprises, small to mid-sized businesses, and startups, consistently elevating performance through innovative and strategic execution.Renowned for her ability to build and scale marketing functions, Dr. Kienast develops and implements comprehensive go-to-market strategies tailored to diverse industries and segments. She excels at either leading established teams or building them from the ground up, instilling best practices in growth marketing and demand generation. Her expertise spans brand development, product marketing, and data-driven strategy, all focused on generating rapid and sustainable revenue growth. She is also highly regarded for her ability to clearly communicate vision and strategy across executive leadership, board members, and stakeholders.Throughout her career, Dr. Kienast has played a pivotal role in multiple successful acquisitions, including Seagate Evault’s acquisition by Carbonite, Avocent’s acquisition by Emerson Electric, and True Influence’s acquisition by Merit B2B, now known as Anteriad. In addition, she has led transformative growth initiatives for major organizations, including GE Power Digital, Xerox Large Enterprise Organization, Lexmark International, and CDW, further solidifying her reputation as a strategic growth leader.Dr. Kienast’s impact is reflected not only in her leadership but also in her results. She has successfully rebuilt and optimized marketing, demand generation, and growth strategies, aligning them with broader business objectives to drive efficiency and performance. Her leadership style fosters a culture of inclusivity, accountability, and excellence, while developing high-performing teams capable of executing ambitious growth initiatives. Over the course of her career, she has contributed to remarkable revenue growth, driving one company from $10 million to $480 million.[1.1]Her areas of expertise include go-to-market strategy, executive leadership, product marketing, brand strategy, and demand generation. Dr. Kienast is now focusing on AI in Marketing. Her[2.1] academic achievements further underscore her dedication to excellence. She earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Kansas State University, followed by a Doctorate from East Texas State University.A recipient of numerous awards and global recognition, Dr. Kienast has been honored by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Marketing and was named one of the Top 10 Disruptors to Watch by LA Weekly in 2023 and was featured in the international best selling Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She was previously awarded Top Marketing and Growth Executive of the Year and is set to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This year, she will receive the prestigious Empowered Woman of the Year award at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala, taking place this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Kienast attributes her success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the guidance of influential mentors. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family. Looking ahead, she remains committed to inspiring the next generation of marketing leaders and making a lasting impact on the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaykienast/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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