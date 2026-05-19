Talascend Names Curt Schwab CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth in High-Demand Technical Industries

Curt Schwab, Talascend CEO

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talascend, a technical and specialized talent solutions firm celebrating eight decades of industry experience, announced today the appointment of Curt Schwab as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15, 2026. Schwab joins as the company sharpens its focus on the industries at the center of America’s generational rebuild cycle: infrastructure, energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defense.

Ron Wood, former Talascend CEO, who built it into a recognized name in technical staffing for over 25 years, transitions to Chairman of the Board. The move reflects a deliberate evolution, from a company defined by its history to one positioned to capture the next decade of demand.

“The companies driving infrastructure buildout, energy transition, and advanced manufacturing are facing a talent challenge unlike anything we’ve seen in a generation,” said Wood. “We built Talascend to serve industries that require real expertise to place the right people. Curt understands that, and he’s the right leader to take us to the next level.”

Schwab brings 25 years of operating experience in technical workforce solutions, including his tenure as President of Randstad Digital, and as President of Catalyte, a workforce solutions AI company. He is a four-time CEO with a track record of building high-performing organizations focused on account-based, relationship-driven growth.

“The industries reshaping the American economy, energy infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, share a common constraint: finding the specialized talent to execute at scale is hard, and the cost of getting it wrong is significant,” said Schwab. “Talascend has spent decades building the expertise and relationships to solve exactly that problem. My job is to make sure we step up at the center of every major rebuild and reinvestment cycle in the country.”

The appointment comes as federal infrastructure investment, domestic energy production, semiconductor manufacturing, data center, and defense spending are driving sustained demand for engineers, skilled trades professionals, and technical specialists across the country. Talascend’s deep relationships in these sectors and its history of placing hard-to-find talent, position it as a differentiated partner for companies navigating that demand.

About Talascend

Talascend is a specialized talent solutions firm connecting engineering, technical, and skilled trades professionals with the companies building America’s infrastructure, energy systems, defense capabilities, and manufacturing base. With nearly 80 years of industry experience, Talascend serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Troy, Michigan.

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