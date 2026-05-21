San Miguel de Allende Land Values in 2026: New Infrastructure Increases Price Growth Along SMA–Dolores Hidalgo Corridor

Desert landscaping, open countryside views, and nearby vineyard country reflect why the SMA–Dolores Hidalgo corridor is attracting growing investor attention as infrastructure improvements accelerate land value growth Sunset over the open countryside near La Brisa Toscana, where the SMA–Dolores Hidalgo corridor is gaining attention for its land values, vineyard setting, and infrastructure-driven growth potential. A 2026 land market comparison shows the sharp price gap between San Miguel de Allende’s Centro Histórico, the city average, and the SMA–Dolores Hidalgo corridor, alongside forecasted property value growth tied to infrastructure and corridor demand.

As Centro land reaches $2,000 USD per sqm, corridor lots along the SMA–Dolores Hidalgo route are drawing investor attention at a fraction of the price

I live on the SMA–Dolores Hidalgo corridor. The pace of new development here has changed measurably in the past 18 months. The data in this article reflects what I see daily.” — Michele Dobros

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data from the San Miguel de Allende residential land market shows a significant price gap between the city's historic centro and the emerging SMA–Dolores Hidalgo corridor — a gap that has not gone unnoticed by qualified buyers in 2026.Land in San Miguel de Allende's Centro Histórico now trades at between $1,000 and $2,000 USD per square meter, with premium parcels exceeding that range. The Latinvestor's 2026 market analysis places the surrounding city-wide residential land average at approximately $420 USD per square meter. By contrast, corridor and rural municipal areas along the SMA–Dolores Hidalgo route remain in the $70 to $225 USD range. At La Brisa Toscana, a boutique gated community located on the corridor adjacent to Tres Raices Vineyard , lots averaging 2,000 square meters are currently priced at $87 USD per square meter (MXN 1,500/sqm) — placing total lot acquisition in the range of $170,000 USD, for a build-ready parcel in a fully serviced, gated setting.That price gap is drawing attention for a reason that extends beyond current affordability: infrastructure.Daniel Morin, developer of La Brisa Toscana, points to the new highway connecting San Miguel de Allende and Dolores Hidalgo as the corridor's primary value catalyst — one he believes will drive significant land price increases in the surrounding area. "The new highway between San Miguel and Dolores Hidalgo," said Morin. "We will see the price of land around this highway increase a lot."Morin brings more than three decades of commercial real estate, residential construction, and land subdivision experience — first in Quebec, then across 25 years of development in and around San Miguel de Allende. La Brisa Toscana is his most recent project, and the one he believes sits directly in the path of the corridor's next appreciation cycle.The infrastructure context adds practical grounding to that position. Working within the Dolores Hidalgo municipal zone carries a measurable advantage for developers and land owners: permits are both faster to obtain and less costly than those processed through San Miguel de Allende's city hall — a distinction with direct impact on project timelines and construction budgets.The broader market supports the corridor's investment case. SMA property sales volume in 2025 closed approximately 25% higher than 2024 levels, with annual appreciation holding between 3% and 7%. The Latinvestor's March 2026 forecast projects a base-case 7% price increase for the year, with stronger corridor-adjacent fundamentals potentially pushing performance toward the upper range as infrastructure development progresses.The corridor's vineyard belt adds a dimension that is increasingly factoring into buyer calculations. Tres Raices — the vineyard immediately adjacent to La Brisa Toscana — is one of the corridor's most established and awarded wineries, with sustained capital investment in its facilities and international distribution that includes placement on curated wine lists in the United States. Morin notes that Tres Raices' continued expansion and surrounding land acquisitions have reinforced the corridor's long-term profile. "They seem to invest money nonstop," he said. " The name here keeps growing."For buyers tracking the SMA market in 2026, the data points to a window that has historically preceded rapid land value corrections in comparable Mexican lifestyle corridors. The gap between Centro pricing and corridor pricing is measurable. Morin's infrastructure thesis is active. The question being raised by an increasing number of qualified buyers is not whether the corridor will close that gap — but how quickly.About La Brisa ToscanaLa Brisa Toscana is a boutique gated residential community of 33 lots located along the San Miguel de Allende–Dolores Hidalgo corridor in Guanajuato, Mexico. The development offers both vacant lots and move-in ready homes, combining contemporary Tuscan design with panoramic views. Backing directly onto Tres Raices Vineyard, La Brisa Toscana offers a rare combination of countryside living and proximity to San Miguel de Allende's historic centro. For information, visit labrisatoscana.com.mx or email info@labrisatoscana.com.mx.Michele Dobros Visibility Edge +52 415 101 8783 info@visibilityedge.com

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